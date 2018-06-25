Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for May is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the new home sales report for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for June is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 172 points to 24,427.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 14.75 points to 2,744.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 62 points to 7,160.75.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.80 percent to trade at $74.19 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.15 percent to trade at $68.48 a barrel..

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 1.24 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 1.07 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 1.40 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 1.16 percent, while French CAC 40 Index slipped 0.80 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.79 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 1.20 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.05 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.61 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Guggenheim downgraded CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) from Buy to Neutral.

CarMax shares fell 1.87 percent to $78.69 in pre-market trading.

