Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for May is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The new home sales report for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for June is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
