Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2018 4:11am   Comments
  • The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for May is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The new home sales report for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for June is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

