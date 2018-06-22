40 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Autolus Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: AUTL) gained 62.4 percent to $27.61. Autolus priced its 8.8 million ADS IPO at $17 per ADS.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) shares jumped 39.6 percent to $6.70.
- Electrocore, LLC (NASDAQ: ECOR) shares gained 29 percent to $19.35. electroCore priced its 5.2 million share IPO at $15 per share.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares climbed 26.6 percent to $5.76 after surging 110.65 percent on Thursday.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) rose 22.3 percent to $2.85. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $14 price target.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares gained 19.7 percent to $9.61 after dropping 35.91 percent on Thursday.
- WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ: WSC) jumped 18.1 percent to $14.35 after the company announced plans to acquire ModSpace for an enterprise value of $1.1 billion.
- Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE: PKE) rose 12.4 percent to $22.40 following Q1 results.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) gained 12.3 percent to $43.65.
- Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE: HOS) climbed 12.2 percent to $3.69.
- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) rose 11.7 percent to $79.39 after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) climbed 11.6 percent to $4.73.
- Xspand Products Lab, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPL) rose 11.6 percent to $9.38.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) gained 11.3 percent to $22.6001 following FDA approval of the company's new insulin pump. Tandem Diabetes were trading up 12.4 percent to $22.83 at the time of publication Friday morning. The medical device maker announced Thursday the FDA approved its t:slim X2 Insulin pump with Basal-IQ technology.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RRTS) gained 8.8 percent to $2.73.
- Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ: LONE) climbed 8.3 percent to $8.63.
- WSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSCI) rose 7.8 percent to $5.1748.
- Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NYSE: PES) gained 7.8 percent to $5.0641.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) rose 7.5 percent to $2.58.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSE: XOG) shares surged 7.4 percent to $15.235.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 5.8 percent to $22.6015 after falling 18.19 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) shares shares dropped 82.2 percent to $1.80.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares fell 21.1 percent to $11.535.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares dropped 17.5 percent to $2.9689 after jumping 50.63 percent on Thursday.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares fell 15.3 percent to $2.50.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) declined 15 percent to $0.901. Sigma Labs priced its 2.39 million unit offering at $1.00 per unit.
- Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTIE) fell 14.5 percent to $7.95.
- Naked Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKD) dropped 14.5 percent to $5.13.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) declined 12.3 percent to $34.96. Smart Global reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong sales outlook for the current quarter.
- Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares slipped 11.8 percent to $9.18. Green Brick priced its 7.1 million share common stock offering at $9.50 per share.
- Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) shares dropped 11.1 percent to $147.37. Red Hat reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but lowered its revenue forecast for the full year. The company announced a $1 billion buyback.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) tumbled 10.9 percent to $6.47. Bank of America downgraded Horizon Global from Buy to Underperform.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares fell 9.9 percent to $10.5368. BlackBerry reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBOT) shares dropped 9.9 percent to $1.8828 after rising 26.67 percent on Thursday.
- I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDSY) shares fell 9.7 percent to $5.92.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares tumbled 9.5 percent to $3.6581.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) fell 9 percent to $35.37.
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) fell 7.9 percent to $3.0500 after surging 33.47 percent on Thursday.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS) shares fell 6.4 percent to $4.66. Senseonics reported the FDA approval for Eversense Glucose Monitoring System on Thursday.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) fell 5.8 percent to $5.98. Yatra priced its 9 million share offering at $5.50 per share.
