Hyrecar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) will issue 2 million shares between $5 and $6 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The firm facilitates vehicle rentals between car owners and Uber and Lyft drivers.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) will issue 6.25 million shares between $15 and $17 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. Based in Massachusetts, the oncology company develops personalized neoantigen-targeted therapies and vaccines through its proprietary platform.

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ: UXIN) will issue 38 million shares between $10.50 and $12.50 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. China’s used-car auction platform has provided business-to-business and business-and-consumer services since 2011.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) will issue 37.5 million shares between $15 and $17 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Massachusetts, the Beacon Holding subsidiary operates more than 210 membership warehouse clubs in 16 east-coast states.

Brightview Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV) will issue 21.3 million shares between $22 and $25 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The four-year-old product of Brickman and ValleyCrest develops, maintains and enhances commercial and residential landscapes.

Everquote, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) will issue nearly 4.7 million shares between $15 and $17 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The tech firm connects consumers with personalized insurance options and streamlines the buying process.

Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSV) will issue 6.7 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Since 2015, Forty Seven has been advancing CD47-blocking antibodies to destroy cancer cells and increase patient survival rates.

Goodbulk Ltd. (NASDAQ: GBLK) will issue 8.5 million shares between $15.50 and $17.50 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The Monaco-based firm owns 25 dry bulk vessels managed by C Transport Maritime SAM.

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) will issue 5 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The commercial-stage med-tech company develops and markets non-drug treatments for psychiatric disorders, including major depressive disorder.

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) will issue 7.7 million shares between $12 and $14 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The mRNA therapeutics company develops treatments for cystic fibrosis, OTC deficiency, and rare liver, lung and neurological diseases.

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) will issue 10.3 million shares between $16 and $18 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops and commercializes therapies for chronic kidney disease and metabolic acidosis.

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) will issue 9.2 million shares between $19 and $22 Friday on the Nasdaq. With clients like eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA), Domo’s analytics platform aggregates company records, provides actionable insights and enables real-time data engagement for all employees.

