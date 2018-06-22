Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently partnered with Marriott International Inc. (NYSE: MAR) to expand the presence of Amazon's Echo in the latter's hotel rooms by coming summer.

This is a win-win deal that will give Amazon an edge over competitors and help maintain its supremacy in the voice-controlled speakers market.

Echo Now In Marriott Hotel Rooms

The Marriott hotel chain plans to install Echo in its selected properties this summer, allowing visitors to control environmental conditions with vocal commands.

Alexa technology will let guests control room lights, temperature and service, among other amenities, using voice commands.

