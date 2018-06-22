Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Partners With Marriott To Put Alexa In Hotels
Zacks , Zacks  
June 22, 2018 5:21pm   Comments
Share:
Related AMZN
Trump Pitches Fixing, Then Privatizing US Postal Service
OPEC Meeting Front And Center As DJIA Enters Session Down Eight-Straight Days
Top Mutual Funds: How This T. Rowe Price Fund Outperforms Its Rivals (Investor's Business Daily)
Related MAR
3 Charts That Show Marriott Is In For More Downside Over The Next 3 Days
Goldman Sachs On Lodging Stocks: What To Sell, What To Buy
GE Booted From The Dow, Trump Threatens China Trade War Escalation (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently partnered with Marriott International Inc. (NYSE: MAR) to expand the presence of Amazon's Echo in the latter's hotel rooms by coming summer.

This is a win-win deal that will give Amazon an edge over competitors and help maintain its supremacy in the voice-controlled speakers market.

Echo Now In Marriott Hotel Rooms

The Marriott hotel chain plans to install Echo in its selected properties this summer, allowing visitors to control environmental conditions with vocal commands.

Alexa technology will let guests control room lights, temperature and service, among other amenities, using voice commands.

Related Links:

Goldman Sachs On Lodging Stocks: What To Sell, What To Buy

Supreme Court Rules States Can Levy Tax On Internet Sales; E-Commerce Stocks Sell Off

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributor contributorsNews Contracts Travel General

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (AMZN + MAR)

Trump Pitches Fixing, Then Privatizing US Postal Service
OPEC Meeting Front And Center As DJIA Enters Session Down Eight-Straight Days
3 Charts That Show Marriott Is In For More Downside Over The Next 3 Days
Omnichannel Retailers Get A Win As Supreme Court Rules For Online Sales Tax
Experts: Viacom-Netflix Deal Could Spark New Media Trend Toward OTT Content Partnerships
Supreme Court Rules States Can Levy Tax On Internet Sales; E-Commerce Stocks Sell Off
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AMZN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.