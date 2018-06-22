25 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares rose 34.1 percent to $6.10 in pre-market trading after surging 110.65 percent on Thursday.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) rose 24.7 percent to $25.33 in pre-market trading after the company reported the FDA approval of the t:slim X2 Insulin Pump with Basal-IQ technology.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares rose 14.8 percent to $9.22 in pre-market trading after dropping 35.91 percent on Thursday.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SENS) shares rose 9.3 percent to $5.44 in pre-market trading. Senseonics reported the FDA approval for Eversense Glucose Monitoring System on Thursday.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) shares rose 8 percent to $2.70 in pre-market trading after falling 9.75 percent on Thursday.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) rose 7.9 percent to $4.80 in pre-market trading after declining 6.71 percent on Thursday.
- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIN) rose 7.1 percent to $31.25 in pre-market trading.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 6.7 percent to $22.79 in pre-market trading after falling 18.19 percent on Thursday.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) rose 5.8 percent to $7.35 in pre-market trading after declining 4.14 percent on Thursday.
- Ibio Inc (NYSE: IBIO) rose 5.6 percent to $0.95 in pre-market trading after falling 16.66 percent on Thursday. iBio disclosed pricing of its $16 million public offering.
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) rose 4.3 percent to $3.45 in pre-market trading after surging 33.47 percent on Thursday.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 4.2 percent to $12.98 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.71 percent on Thursday.
- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) rose 3.8 percent to $73.75 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat quarterly results.
- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) shares rose 3.6 percent to $12.10 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) shares rose 3.5 percent to $9.01 in pre-market trading. Container Store disclosed that it has filed for a 32.49 million secondary offering.
- Sogou Inc. (NYSE: SOGO) rose 3.2 percent to $12.90 in pre-market trading. after declining 10.63 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) shares fell 14.3 percent to $141.96 in pre-market trading. Red Hat reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter, but lowered its revenue forecast for the full year. The company announced a $1 billion buyback.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE: OPK) fell 10.8 percent to $3.98 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.89 percent on Thursday.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares fell 9.2 percent to $3.27 in pre-market trading after jumping 50.63 percent on Thursday.
- Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) fell 7.9 percent to $5.85 in pre-market trading. Yatra priced its 9 million share offering at $5.50 per share.
- Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBOT) fell 6.7 percent to $1.95 in pre-market trading after rising 26.67 percent on Thursday.
- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) fell 5.8 percent to $9.80 in pre-market trading after declining 2.80 percent on Thursday.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) shares fell 3.8 percent to $14.47 in pre-market trading.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) fell 3 percent to 38.69 in pre-market trading. Smart Global reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong sales outlook for the current quarter.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares fell 2.8 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after dropping 11.24 percent on Thursday.
