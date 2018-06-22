56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) shares surged 110.65 percent to close at $4.55 on Thursday.
- AVROBIO, INC. (NASDAQ: AVRO) shares rose 64.21 percent to close at $31.20. AVROBIO priced its 5.24 million share IPO at $19 per share.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares jumped 50.63 percent to close at $3.60 on Thursday.
- I3 VERTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ: IIIV) rose 41.15 percent to close at $18.35. i3 Verticals priced its 6.65 million share IPO at $13 per share.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) jumped 34.8 percent to close at $20.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals priced its 5.7 million share IPO at $15 per share.
- Fibrocell Science, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCSC) gained 33.47 percent to close at $3.31.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) climbed 30.13 percent to close at $39.95 after the company disclosed that HTX-011 for postoperative pain management has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA.
- Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBOT) surged 26.67 percent to close at $2.09 after announcing encouraging results from a research study focused on the molecular composition of the company's KLH products. The company said the "study results demonstrated highly consistent molecular structure from batch to batch, a key attribute for a biologically sourced protein."
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) gained 26.25 percent to close at $20.20. Aptinyx priced its 6.4 million share IPO at $16 per share.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) rose 24.56 percent to close at $32.91 after announcing pricing of public offering.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) climbed 18.7 percent to close at $42.34.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRTS) rose 16.74 percent to close at $2.51.
- Ditech Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: DHCP) gained 16.25 percent to close at $5.58.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) jumped 14.79 percent to close at $107.06 after reporting upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) gained 14.34 percent to close at $2.95.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) rose 14.2 percent to close at $5.87 after the company announced a contract with Clayton County Schools to install mimio classroom solution suite in over 3,200 classrooms.
- Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) gained 13.4 percent to close at $51.04 on Thursday.
- Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) gained 13.31 percent to close at $7.66 following Q4 results.
- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) climbed 12.53 percent to close at $8.89.
- BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE: BFR) shares gained 11.99 percent to close at $15.32.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) surged 11.8 percent to close at $5.78.
- Web.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WEB) jumped 11.42 percent to close at $25.85 after the company agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC for $25 per share in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $2 billion.
- TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ: TMSR) gained 10.77 percent to close at $4.3200 on Thursday.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares surged 10.55 percent to close at $28.50.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) gained 10.14 percent to close at $5.65.
- Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) shares rose 10.14 percent to close at $72.00 on Thursday.
- Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) rose 9.74 percent to close at $28.73 after reporting upbeat results for its first quarter.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) rose 9.39 percent to close at $6.06. Mesoblast announced key Day 100 survival outcomes of Phase 3 trial for acute Graft Versus Host Disease.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) shares gained 8.47 percent to close at $14.86.
- Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) rose 6.28 percent to close at $22.50. The clinical-stage gene therapy company said the FDA granted a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for Voyager's VY-AADC gene therapy treatment for Parkinson's disease in patients with motor fluctuations
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) gained 5.51 percent to close at $2.68. Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from Sell to Neutral.
Losers
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares tumbled 44.51 percent to close at $1.87 on Thursday after reporting pricing of $13.2 million underwritten public offering.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) declined 35.91 percent to close at $8.03 on Thursday after dropping 35.74 percent on Wednesday.
- Naked Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares dropped 29.41 percent to close at $6.00.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) fell 21.96 percent to close at $13.11 after rising 56.13 percent on Wednesday.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) shares fell 21.82 percent to close at $1.72.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares dropped 18.19 percent to close at $21.36.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) fell 17.61 percent to close at $10.53.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) shares dropped 17.25 percent to close at $7.15.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) fell 16.71 percent to close at $17.99 after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) dropped 15.73 percent to close at $3.75 on Thursday after rising 37.77 percent on Wednesday.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) dipped 15.6 percent to close at $2.11. New Age Beverages reported the closing of a $4.75 million financing facility.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) fell 15.3 percent to close at $4.04.
- Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) dropped 15.01 percent to close at $43.65. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alkermes from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) declined 13.94 percent to close at $34.25.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares fell 13.82 percent to close at $1.87. Moleculin reported a $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) dropped 13.57 percent to close at $10.64.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) fell 13.55 percent to close at $38.03 on Thursday.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares dropped 12.61 percent to close at $2.91.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) fell 11.89 percent to close at $9.19.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) fell 11.24 percent to close at $4.42.
- YogaWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ: YOGA) dropped 10.71 percent to close at $2.01.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) declined 9.65 percent to close at $14.05 following Q1 results.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares dropped 8.93 percent to close at $6.375.
- Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNT) shares fell 6.99 percent to close at $31.69. Wells Fargo downgraded Syntel from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) dropped 4.72 percent to close at $28.03. Jefferies downgraded Chegg from Buy to Hold.
