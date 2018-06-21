44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares climbed 163.6 percent to $6.3010.
- Ability Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIL) gained 73.6 percent to $3.7490.
- AVROBIO, INC. (NASDAQ: AVRO) shares rose 70.3 percent to $32.35. AVROBIO priced its 5.24 million share IPO at $19 per share.
- Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBOT) surged 37.6 percent to $2.27 after announcing encouraging results from a research study focused on the molecular composition of the company's KLH products. The company said the "study results demonstrated highly consistent molecular structure from batch to batch, a key attribute for a biologically sourced protein."
- TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ: TMSR) rose 37.5 percent to $5.50.
- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HRTX) gained 32.1 percent to $40.55 after the company disclosed that HTX-011 for postoperative pain management has received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) rose 22.5 percent to $19.59. Aptinyx priced its 6.4 million share IPO at $16 per share.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) climbed 21.2 percent to $32.02 after announcing pricing of public offering.
- Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) rose 20.3 percent to $8.13 following Q4 results.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) climbed 19.1 percent to $17.86. Xeris Pharmaceuticals priced its 5.7 million share IPO at $15 per share.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) gained 16.4 percent to $5.98 after the company announced a contract with Clayton County Schools to install mimio classroom solution suite in over 3,200 classrooms.
- BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE: BFR) shares rose 14.9 percent to $15.71.
- Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) rose 14.5 percent to $51.55.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) shares rose 13.1 percent to $4.75.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) gained 13 percent to $ 40.30.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) gained 11.8 percent to $104.31 after reporting upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) shares rose 11.5 percent to $15.27.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) shares gained 10.5 percent to $6.30. The biopharmaceutical said it secured a strategic and long-term manufacturing agreement with China's Yiling Wanzhou for manufacturing of entecavir and cilostazo, two FDA approved products for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B viral and intermittent claudication
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) rose 10.2 percent to $5.65.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) gained 9.8 percent to $6.08. Mesoblast announced key Day 100 survival outcomes of Phase 3 trial for acute Graft Versus Host Disease
- Web.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WEB) rose 9.3 percent to $25.35 after the company agreed to be acquired by an affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC for $25 per share in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $2 billion.
- Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) rose 9 percent to $28.54 after reporting upbeat results for its first quarter.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) climbed 8.4 percent to $42.03.
- Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NASDAQ: LOMA) rose 7.2 percent to $12.86.
- ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) gained 6.6 percent to $2.71. Roth Capital upgraded ReneSola from Sell to Neutral.
- Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) rose 4.5 percent to $22.13. The clinical-stage gene therapy company said the FDA granted a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for Voyager's VY-AADC gene therapy treatment for Parkinson's disease in patients with motor fluctuations.
Losers
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares dipped 45.7 percent to $1.83 after reporting pricing of $13.2 million underwritten public offering.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 24.7 percent to $9.44 after dropping 35.74 percent on Wednesday.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) shares declined 20.9 percent to $1.74.
- Naked Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares dipped 20 percent to $6.80.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) dropped 19.6 percent to $13.5001 after rising 56.13 percent on Wednesday.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) shares dipped 18.3 percent to $7.0550.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) fell 16.2 percent to $18.11 after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
- YogaWorks, Inc. (NASDAQ: YOGA) dropped 13.7 percent to $1.95.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) shares slipped 13.4 percent to $1.88. Moleculin reported a $2.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) fell 13.4 percent to $44.5001. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alkermes from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
- Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ: DNJR) shares tumbled 12.7 percent to $6.1101.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) dropped 12.5 percent to $4.36.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) dipped 11.2 percent to $9.260.
- Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) fell 9.8 percent to $14.025 following Q1 results.
- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) shares fell 9 percent to $6.38.
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) fell 8.3 percent to $4.08 after rising 37.77 percent on Wednesday.
- Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNT) shares fell 7.3 percent to $31.59. Wells Fargo downgraded Syntel from Market Perform to Underperform.
- Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG) dropped 4.7 percent to $28.06. Jefferies downgraded Chegg from Buy to Hold.
