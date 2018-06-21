Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Casi Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CASI) stock was trading higher by more than 40 percent early Thursday morning. The biopharmaceutical said it secured a strategic and long-term manufacturing agreement with China's Yiling Wanzhou for manufacturing of entecavir and cilostazo, two FDA approved products for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B viral and intermittent claudication

Stellar Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: SBOT) was trading higher by nearly 45 percent after announcing encouraging results from a research study focused on the molecular composition of the company's KLH products. The company said the "study results demonstrated highly consistent molecular structure from batch to batch, a key attribute for a biologically sourced protein."

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) gained more than 10 percent after the grocer reported its first-quarter results. The company said it earned 73 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $37.53 billion versus expectations of 63 cents and $37.33 billion.

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) was trading higher by nearly 4 percent after its fiscal third-quarter earnings beat was accompanied with a strong fiscal fourth-quarter outlook. Multiple research firms, including Stifel and Credit Suisse, turned incrementally bullish on the stock after the print.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) was trading higher by nearly 15 percent. The clinical-stage gene therapy company said the FDA granted a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for Voyager's VY-AADC gene therapy treatment for Parkinson's disease in patients with motor fluctuations

Related Links:

Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie Launches New Pediatric Humira, IPO Deluge Hits The Street

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Economic Reports