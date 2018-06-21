30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) shares rose 41.8 percent to $8.08 in pre-market trading. CASI Pharmaceuticals entered into a strategic partnering and contract manufacturing agreement with Yiling Wanzhou International Pharmaceuticals for entecavir and cilostazol.
- Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBOT) rose 37 percent to $2.26 in pre-market trading after reporting positive research results from KLH glycosylation study.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) shares rose 13.2 percent to $2.49 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.31 percent on Wednesday.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) shares rose 12.1 percent to $15.33 in pre-market trading.
- Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NASDAQ: LOMA) rose 11.4 percent to $13.35 in pre-market trading.
- Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) rose 10.8 percent to $7.49 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) rose 10 percent to $42.67 in pre-market trading.
- Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) rose 9.9 percent to $102.50 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) rose 8.4 percent to $10.25 in pre-market trading.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) rose 7.4 percent to $5.95 in pre-market trading. Mesoblast announced key Day 100 survival outcomes of Phase 3 trial for acute Graft Versus Host Disease
- Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) rose 7.3 percent to $28.12 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat results for its first quarter.
- Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares rose 5.3 percent to $41 in pre-market trading.
- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) shares rose 5.1 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading.
- Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR) rose 5 percent to $304.74 in pre-market trading.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) rose 4.9 percent to $61.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter and issued strong forecast for the current quarter.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) shares rose 4.5 percent to $11.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.76 percent on Wednesday.
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) shares rose 3.3 percent to $23.87 in pre-market trading after surging 36.00 percent on Wednesday.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) rose 3.1 percent to $6.35 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) shares fell 40.7 percent to $2.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 26.74 percent on Wednesday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 14.5 percent to $10.71 in pre-market trading after dropping 35.74 percent on Wednesday.
- Legacy Reserves LP (NASDAQ: LGCY) shares fell 11.8 percent to $6.00 in pre-market trading.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) fell 11.6 percent to $19.10 in pre-market trading after reporting a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) fell 9.2 percent to $10.25 in pre-market trading.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) fell 8.3 percent to $15.40 in pre-market trading after rising 56.13 percent on Wednesday.
- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares fell 7.4 percent to $12.25 in pre-market trading. American Outdoor Brands reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter. The company issued strong first quarter earnings and sales guidance, but downbeat FY19 guidance.
- Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) fell 7.2 percent to $38.10 in pre-market trading after announcing public offering of common stock.
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) shares fell 6.1 percent to $13.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.46 percent on Wednesday.
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) fell 4.5 percent to $4.25 in the pre-market trading session after rising 37.77 percent on Wednesday.
- First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) shares fell 3.3 percent to $7.12 in pre-market trading.
- Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNT) shares fell 3.2 percent to $33.00 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.01 percent on Wednesday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.