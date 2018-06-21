Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week and the Philadelphia Fed general conditions index for June will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The FHFA house price index for April will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET, while the index of leading economic indicators for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Minneapolis at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 75 points to 24,595.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 3.50 points to 2,766.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 10.25 points to 7,298.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.46 percent to trade at $73.65 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.37 percent to trade at $64.81 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.62 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.31 percent and German DAX 30 index falling 0.98 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.06 percent, while French CAC 40 Index declined 0.45 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.61 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index declined 1.35 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.37 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.32 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) from Hold to Buy.

Terex shares rose 0.93 percent to $40.30 in pre-market trading.

