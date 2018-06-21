50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) jumped 56.13 percent to close at $16.80 on Wednesday after the company released a letter to shareholders. The China-based company said it's working on "enhancing its original financial technology service offerings to expand to international markets, serve international customers, and provide innovative solutions and products to support more world-class technology customers."
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) jumped 37.77 percent to close at $4.45 on Wednesday after surging 31.84 percent on Tuesday.
- Naked Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares rose 36.66 percent to close at $8.50. Naked Brand and Bendon Limited reported that they have completed their earlier announced merger.
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) climbed 36 percent to close at $23.12. Eidos Therapeutics priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS) gained 30.71 percent to close at $8.64 on Wednesday. Caladrius Biosciences shares climbed over 67 percent Tuesday after announcing the company’s CD34+ cell therapy program received FDA regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation for treating refractory angina.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) gained 26.2 percent to close at $4.48.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares rose 20.3 percent to close at $19.32 on Wednesday. RBC Capital upgraded Intelsat from Sector Perform to Outperform.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) gained 20.19 percent to close at $2.50.
- ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM) gained 18.58 percent to close at $1.34 following last night's PR that the company will enter U.S. electric truck market.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) jumped 18.21 percent to close at $6.62. Apollo Endosurgery priced its 3.747 million share offering at $5.50 per share.
- Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRO) shares climbed 16.25 percent to close at $46.49.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) gained 16.22 percent to close at $37.05.
- Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSE: INS) rose 15.53 percent to close at $9.30.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) shares jumped 14.87 percent to close at $46.35 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) climbed 14.47 percent to close at $4.35.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) rose 14.09 percent to close at $8.99.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) rose 13.76 percent to close at $5.29.
- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) gained 13.29 percent to close at $29.24.
- Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: UPL) rose 12.14 percent to close at $2.31 on Wednesday.
- Actuant Corporation (NYSE: ATU) gained 11.95 percent to close at $29.05 following Q3 earnings.
- Synaptics Incorporated . (NASDAQ: SYNA) climbed 11.51 percent to close at $54.46 in reaction to M&A news. The company designs technologies to bring innovative and intuitive user experiences to intelligent devices and confirmed Tuesday afternoon it is in talks to sell itself to Dialog Semiconductor.
- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) rose 11.45 percent to close at $7.59.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) surged 11.29 percent to close at $5.52.
- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) shares gained 11.21 percent to close at $12.40.
- Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI) surged 11.08 percent to close at $35.60 on Wednesday.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) rose 11.05 percent to close at $32.65 after the company reported the resolution of FDA Warning Letter.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) gained 9.73 percent to close at $18.05. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $24 price target.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) rose 7.96 percent to close at $2.17. The clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops oncology drug candidates said it received approval from the Polish National Office to begin a phase 1/2 clinical trial of its Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia.
- P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE: GLT) climbed 7.83 percent to close at $19.82. DA Davidson upgraded P. H. Glatfelter from Neutral to Buy.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) gained 6.22 percent to close at $3.93 after the company reported the FDA approval of Fluocinonide gel, 0.05%.
Losers
- Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares tumbled 37.62 percent to close at $28.77 on Wednesday after reporting top-line results from CINGAL 16-02 clinical trial in knee osteoarthritis study did not achieve statistical significance at primary endpoint.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares declined 35.74 percent to close at $12.53 after surging 53.54 percent on Tuesday.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) fell 26.74 percent to close at $3.37 on Wednesday.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) dropped 23.15 percent to close at $2.49 after reporting a $1.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) declined 21.7 percent to close at $4.98. Astrotech shares surged 217.44 percent Tuesday after the company’s subsidiary, 1st Detect, announced its TRACER 1000 Explosives Trace Detector was accepted into the European Evaluation Process for airport checkpoint screening.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) declined 18.29 percent to close at $3.53.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) dropped 17.67 percent to close at $20.04.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) dropped 17.05 percent to close at $35.67.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) slipped 14.71 percent to close at $0.87 after the company reported pricing of its $42 million underwritten public offering.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) fell 12.97 percent to close at $26.11.
- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) declined 12.76 percent to close at $39.51.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) fell 11.91 percent to close at $22.55.
- Carvana Co. (NASDAQ: CVNA) fell 11.36 percent to close at $38.72.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) shares dipped 11.35 percent to close at $2.89 on Wednesday.
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) tumbled 11.26 percent to close at $3.35.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) dropped 11.06 percent to close at $7.96.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) fell 9.75 percent to close at $2.50.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares slipped 9.07 percent to close at $52.22 after announcing weak third-quarter guidance and the closing of 150 stores.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares fell 7.46 percent to close at $42.82. Oracle reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak guidance for the first quarter.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) shares fell 4.51 percent to close at $31.75. La-Z-Boy reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
