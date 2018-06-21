Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Philadelphia Fed general conditions index for June is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Minneapolis at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The FHFA house price index for April will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The index of leading economic indicators for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.