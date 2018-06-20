4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) shares are up 9 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 35 cents per share, which does not compare to the 2-cent loss estimate. Sales came in at $358 million, beating estimates by $17 million. The company sees FY19 sales of $2.2-$2.3 billion, and sees comps down in the mid-single digits.
- American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 24 cents per share, beating estimates by 14 cents. Sales came in at $172 million, beating estimates by $6 million. The company issued strong first quarter earnings and sales guidance, but downbeat FY19 guidance.
Losers
