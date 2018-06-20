Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 20, 2018 4:51pm   Comments
Share:
Related
Earnings Scheduled For June 20, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2018
Barnes & Noble Education beats on revenue (Seeking Alpha)
Related
28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For June 20, 2018
American Outdoor Brands +6% in post-earnings trading (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE: BNED) shares are up 9 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 35 cents per share, which does not compare to the 2-cent loss estimate. Sales came in at $358 million, beating estimates by $17 million. The company sees FY19 sales of $2.2-$2.3 billion, and sees comps down in the mid-single digits.
  • American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares are up 5 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 24 cents per share, beating estimates by 14 cents. Sales came in at $172 million, beating estimates by $6 million. The company issued strong first quarter earnings and sales guidance, but downbeat FY19 guidance.

Losers

  • Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares are down 12 percent after announcing a proposed public offering of common stock. The size was not disclosed.
  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares are down 1.5 percent following a third-quarter earnings beat.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BNED + AOBC)

28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For June 20, 2018
The Week Ahead: Pharma IPOs Galore, Blackberry Earnings And More
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Lululemon, Regeneron And More
Firearm Manufacturers Trade Down After April Decline In Background Checks
How Corporate America Is Weighing On Gun Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BNED
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.