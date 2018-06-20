Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Instagram Announces IGTV For Its 1 Billion Monthly Active Users
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 20, 2018 3:56pm   Comments
Share:
Instagram Announces IGTV For Its 1 Billion Monthly Active Users
Related FB
The Companies Celebrating, Lamenting Trump's Slackened Immigration Policy
State Street Launches ETF Ahead Of Communication Services Sector Debut
Index Funds: Facebook Hits New High; This FANG Stock In Buy Zone (Investor's Business Daily)

Instagram struck 1 billion monthly active users not a decade into its life, but Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)’s not content to rest on its laurels.

WHat Happened

The firm announced Wednesday that it would roll out IGTV for video viewing within the next day.

As both a standalone app and tab in the main app, IGTV competes with Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP)’s Discover by allowing users to upload vertical and full-screen videos up to one hour in length, view content from people they follow and receive personalized recommendations for material outside their virtual communities.

Videos can be sent directly to friends or posted in personal channels, and they can be paused to continue watching later.

Why It's Important

IGTV advances Facebook’s efforts to rival Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL)’s YouTube. It complements Facebook Watch for more professional original content viewed in-platform.

The new channel also provides Facebook a fresh avenue for ad revenue, although Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom said at a company event that there are currently no ads in IGTV.

“[It’s] obviously a very reasonable place [for ads] to end up,” Systrom said.

Related Links:

Survey: Snap Still Wins With Teens, But Slips In 2018 As Twitter, Instagram Make Gains

Tech Strategist: Twitter Is The Main Beneficiary Of Facebook's Privacy Scandal

Posted-In: IGTV Instagram Kevin Systrom SnapChat YouTubeNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB + GOOGL)

The Companies Celebrating, Lamenting Trump's Slackened Immigration Policy
3 Reasons Why Goldman Sachs Turned Bullish On Ansys
State Street Launches ETF Ahead Of Communication Services Sector Debut
A Look Back At What's Happened To Each Sector Through The First Half Of 2018 (Part 1)
Snap CEO Spiegel: 'Computing Will Be Overlaid In The World Around You'
Google Takes $550M Stake In China's JD.com
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on FB
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.