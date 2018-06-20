38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS) climbed 44.6 percent to $9.5601. Caladrius Biosciences shares climbed over 67 percent Tuesday after announcing the company’s CD34+ cell therapy program received FDA regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation for treating refractory angina.
- ADOMANI, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADOM) rose 25.2 percent to $1.41 following last night's PR that the company will enter U.S. electric truck market.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) rose 22.4 percent to $13.17 after the company released a letter to shareholders. The China-based company said it's working on "enhancing its original financial technology service offerings to expand to international markets, serve international customers, and provide innovative solutions and products to support more world-class technology customers."
- Naked Brand Group Inc (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares gained 18.5 percent to $7.37. Naked Brand and Bendon Limited reported that they have completed their earlier announced merger.
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) climbed 16.4 percent to $3.76 after surging 31.84 percent on Tuesday.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares climbed 15.4 percent to $18.53 after falling 2.78 percent on Tuesday. RBC Capital upgraded Intelsat from Sector Perform to Outperform.
- Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) gained 14.7 percent to $19.50. Eidos Therapeutics priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 13 percent to $2.35.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) rose 12.9 percent to $18.575. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics with a Buy rating and a $24 price target.
- Synaptics Incorporated . (NASDAQ: SYNA) surged 11.6 percent to $54.495 in reaction to M&A news. The company designs technologies to bring innovative and intuitive user experiences to intelligent devices and confirmed Tuesday afternoon it is in talks to sell itself to Dialog Semiconductor.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) rose 11.6 percent to $6.25. Apollo Endosurgery priced its 3.747 million share offering at $5.50 per share.
- Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) rose 11.6 percent to $2.2431. The clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops oncology drug candidates said it received approval from the Polish National Office to begin a phase 1/2 clinical trial of its Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia.
- TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) climbed 11.5 percent to $28.77.
- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) shares gained 11.3 percent to $44.90 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BOLD) rose 11.2 percent to $45.42.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) rose 11 percent to $6.65.
- Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRO) shares gained 10.5 percent to $44.19.
- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) shares rose 9.9 percent to $12.25.
- STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA) climbed 9.7 percent to $32.250 after the company reported the resolution of FDA Warning Letter.
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: NSYS) rose 8.4 percent to $3.50.
- P. H. Glatfelter Company (NYSE: GLT) climbed 7 percent to $19.66. DA Davidson upgraded P. H. Glatfelter from Neutral to Buy.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) gained 6.3 percent to $45.415 after dropping 12.04 percent on Tuesday.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 6.3 percent to $2.12. B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Workhorse with a Buy rating.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) gained 6.2 percent to $3.93 after the company reported the FDA approval of Fluocinonide gel, 0.05%.
Losers
- Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares dipped 35 percent to $30.00 after reporting top-line results from CINGAL 16-02 clinical trial in knee osteoarthritis study did not achieve statistical significance at primary endpoint.
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) dipped 23.1 percent to $4.89. Astrotech shares surged 217.44 percent Tuesday after the company’s subsidiary, 1st Detect, announced its TRACER 1000 Explosives Trace Detector was accepted into the European Evaluation Process for airport checkpoint screening.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) declined 19.8 percent to $2.60 after reporting a $1.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares dropped 18.2 percent to $15.96 after surging 53.54 percent on Tuesday.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) fell 16.2 percent to $36.04.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) declined 15.8 percent to $20.50.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) fell 15.4 percent to $0.8626 after the company reported pricing of its $42 million underwritten public offering.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: KZIA) dropped 13.5 percent to $3.7390.
- HomeTown Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ: HMTA) shares fell 11 percent to $13.35.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) slipped 9.2 percent to $8.13.
- Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) fell 7.9 percent to $41.73.
- Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares fell 7.5 percent to $53.16 after announcing weak third-quarter guidance and the closing of 150 stores.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) shares fell 6.2 percent to $43.410. Oracle reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak guidance for the first quarter.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) shares fell 4 percent to $31.95. La-Z-Boy reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
