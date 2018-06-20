48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) shares surged 217.44 percent to close at $6.1901 on Tuesday after the company’s subsidiary, 1st Detect, announced its TRACER 1000 Explosives Trace Detector was accepted into the European Evaluation Process for airport checkpoint screening.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) rose 67.34 percent to close at $6.61 after the company’s CD34+ cell therapy program received FDA regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation for treating refractory angina.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares rose 53.54 percent to close at $19.50. Gevo shares surged around 262 percent on Monday after the EPA announced it has approved up to a 16 percent blend of isobutanol for use in automobiles.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) gained 46.36 percent to close at $43.00. Solid Biosciences rose 10.87 percent Monday in reaction to a favorable development with the FDA.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) rose 36.76 percent to close at $143.93. Sarepta released Phase 1/2 data on its microdystrophin gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, or DMD, which showed robust levels of microdystrophin, with an average of either 38.2 percent of 53.7 percent of normal levels of the protein.
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) jumped 31.84 percent to close at $3.23 after the company reported a multi-year deal with Canopy Growth for supplementing of Canopy's extraction, refinement, and extract product formulation capacity.
- Foundation Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMI) shares gained 28.46 percent to close at $136.75 after Roche announced plans to acquire outstanding shares of FMI for $137 per share in cash.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) jumped 23.31 percent to close at $25.60.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) shares gained 20.91 percent to close at $24.34.
- First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBNK) shares rose 19.81 percent to close at $31.15 after People's United Financial (NASDAQ: PBCT) announced plans to acquire First Connecticut Bancorp in a stock transaction valued at $544 million.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) gained 19.42 percent to close at $3.32.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) surged 18.88 percent to close at $1.48. The innovation driven healthcare company said it received the first milestone payment from GSK Consumer Healthcare totaling $3.8 million as part of a strategic collaboration.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) rose 18.53 percent to close at $13.50.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares rose 16.99 percent to close at $5.99.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) rose 15.57 percent to close at $32.66.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares gained 14.82 percent to close at $10.46.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) rose 12.69 percent to close at $4.44 on Tuesday.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) rose 12.68 percent to close at $4.000.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) shares climbed 11.94 percent to close at $3.75 on Tuesday.
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) gained 11.41 percent to close at $14.65.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) shares climbed 10.34 percent to close at $2.88 on Tuesday.
- Cotiviti Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: COTV) gained 10.28 percent to close at $43.99 after Veritas Capital agreed to buy Cotiviti in a $4.9 billion transaction.
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) rose 9.27 percent to close at $25.93 on Tuesday.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) gained 8.77 percent to close at $3.10.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) rose 7.43 percent to close at $6.94 on Tuesday.
Losers
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares tumbled 30.58 percent to close at $33.24 on Tuesday after rising 27.51 percent on Monday.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: WVE) shares dropped 19.77 percent to close at $40.475 on Tuesday.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) shares declined 15.89 percent to close at $1.80.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) slipped 15.2 percent to close at $2.90.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell 15.12 percent to close at $2.75 on Tuesday.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) shares dropped 14.64 percent to close at $27.40 after reporting a follow-on offering. Credit Suisse downgraded PagSeguro Digital from Neutral to Underperform.
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) shares slipped 13.9 percent to close at $10.10.
- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) dropped 13.88 percent to close at $15.39 after announcing pricing of follow-on public offering.
- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares fell 12.53 percent to close at $10.65 after announcing a proposed offering of common stock.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) shares fell 12.13 percent to close at $9.56. Tellurian priced its 12 million share offering of common stock for gross proceeds of $118.8 million.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) dropped 12.04 percent to close at $42.72.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares declined 11.54 percent to close at $6.90.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) shares fell 10.82 percent to close at $2.06 on Tuesday.
- Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLK) dropped 10.78 percent to close at $30.39.
- Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) tumbled 10.44 percent to close at $2.23 on Tuesday.
- Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) fell 10.25 percent to close at $28.91.
- Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) slipped 10.08 percent to close at $35.42.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) declined 9.94 percent to close at $5.62.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) dropped 9.38 percent to close at $25.50.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) slipped 9.17 percent to close at $4.95.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) shares fell 9.13 percent to close at $26.17 after reporting a proposed public offering.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) fell 7.46 percent to close at $11.91. BTIG Research downgraded Helius Medical from Buy to Neutral.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) fell 6.04 percent to close at $3.58 after reporting six-month data from stress urinary incontinence feasibility study.
