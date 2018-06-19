7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CLBS) shares are up 34 percent after announcing the company’s CD34+ cell therapy program received FDA regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation for treating refractory angina.
- Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares are up 16 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $(0.31), beating estimates by 13 cents. Sales came in at $290 million, missing estimates by $22 million. The company sees second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $50-$58 million.
Losers
- Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares are down 25 percent after reporting top-line results from CINGAL 16-02 clinical trial in knee osteoarthritis study did not achieve statistical significance at primary endpoint.
- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 66 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $420 million, missing estimates by $7 million.
- Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) shares are down 3.5 percent following a fourth-quarter earnings beat, however, guidance came in lower than expected.
- Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ: APEN) shares are down 3 percent after announcing the commencement of a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
- Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are down 1.8 percent after announcing weak third-quarter guidance and the closing of 150 stores.
