38 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) jumped 209.7 percent to $6.04 after the company’s subsidiary, 1st Detect, announced its TRACER 1000 Explosives Trace Detector was accepted into the European Evaluation Process for airport checkpoint screening.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares gained 77.2 percent to $22.51. Gevo shares surged around 262 percent on Monday after the EPA announced it has approved up to a 16 percent blend of isobutanol for use in automobiles.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) rose 56.7 percent to $46.00. Solid Biosciences rose 10.87 percent Monday in reaction to a favorable development with the FDA.
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) gained 42.5 percent to $3.49 after the company reported a multi-year deal with Canopy Growth for supplementing of Canopy's extraction, refinement, and extract product formulation capacity.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) gained 37.3 percent to $144.50. Sarepta released Phase 1/2 data on its microdystrophin gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, or DMD, which showed robust levels of microdystrophin, with an average of either 38.2 percent of 53.7 percent of normal levels of the protein.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) surged 29.8 percent to $5.13 after the company’s CD34+ cell therapy program received FDA regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation for treating refractory angina.
- Foundation Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMI) shares rose 28.4 percent to $136.65 after Roche announced plans to acquire outstanding shares of FMI for $137 per share in cash.
- Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) climbed 26.4 percent to $14.40.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) gained 25.8 percent to $26.1250.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) rose 24.1 percent to $3.45.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) climbed 21.3 percent to $4.7790.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) rose 20.5 percent to $1.50. The innovation driven healthcare company said it received the first milestone payment from GSK Consumer Healthcare totaling $3.8 million as part of a strategic collaboration.
- First Connecticut Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBNK) shares climbed 20 percent to $31.20 after People's United Financial (NASDAQ: PBCT) announced plans to acquire First Connecticut Bancorp in a stock transaction valued at $544 million.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) gained 18.4 percent to $7.65.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) gained 15.5 percent to $4.1009.
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares rose 13.2 percent to $10.3101.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) gained 10.8 percent to $31.32.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) shares jumped 9.4 percent to $5.60.
- Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) rose 7.7 percent to $25.56.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) surged 4.6 percent to $8.53. Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage of the agricultural food ingredient company's stock with a Buy rating and $20 price target.
Losers
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) dropped 20.4 percent to $38.1049 after rising 27.51 percent on Monday.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) declined 17 percent to $2.84.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: WVE) fell 15.2 percent to $42.80.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) shares slipped 13.1 percent to $1.8598
- Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: YRIV) shares dipped 12.6 percent to $10.2471.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) shares dropped 12.3 percent to $6.8422.
- PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) shares fell 12 percent to $28.2601 after reporting a follow-on offering. Credit Suisse downgraded PagSeguro Digital from Neutral to Underperform.
- Systemax Inc. (NYSE: SYX) fell 11.6 percent to $34.82.
- Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL) shares declined 10.8 percent to $9.710. Tellurian priced its 12 million share offering of common stock for gross proceeds of $118.8 million.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) fell 10.6 percent to $3.405 after reporting six-month data from stress urinary incontinence feasibility study.
- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares dropped 10.3 percent to $10.925 after announcing a proposed offering of common stock.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) shares declined 10.1 percent to $25.89 after reporting a proposed public offering.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) fell 9.4 percent to $25.49.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) declined 9.2 percent to $4.95.
- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSDT) fell 8.6 percent to $11.765. BTIG Research downgraded Helius Medical from Buy to Neutral.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) dropped 7.1 percent to $5.80.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) fell 5 percent to $16.905. UBS downgraded Mattel from Buy to Neutral.
- Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) slipped 3.6 percent to $23.220. Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from Neutral to Underperform.
