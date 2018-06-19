Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ: NURO) stock was trading higher by nearly 50 percent early Tuesday morning. The innovation driven healthcare company said it received the first milestone payment from GSK Consumer Healthcare totaling $3.8 million as part of a strategic collaboration.

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) could see increased volatility throughout Tuesday's trading session. Rival FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results after Tuesday's market close.

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ: SNES) was trading lower by 1 percent after announcing a shelf offering. The pest control company filed for a $10 million securities shelf offering after the stock gained 10 percent on Monday. It should be noted SenesTech is a low-float stock, many of which experienced unusual levels of volatility.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF) could see increased volatility ahead of a major component's earnings report. Heavyweight tech giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is scheduled to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results after Tuesday's close and the report may move the entire technology sector.

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RKDA) was trading higher by more than 4 percent. Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage of the agricultural food ingredient company's stock with a Buy rating and $20 price target, which implies a potential upside of nearly 150 percent.

