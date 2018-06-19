60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares climbed 261.82 percent to close at $12.70 on Monday after the company disclosed that the EPA has approved registration of isobutanol in 16% blends in gasoline.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) jumped 37.14 percent to close at $28.80 on Monday after climbing 23.53 percent on Friday.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) jumped 31.39 percent to close at $8.58 after the company’s duvelisib showed robust clinical activity in CLL.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares rose 27.51 percent to close at $47.88. The biopharmal company that develops treatments for rare disorders announced updated interim clinical data from a clinical study of its risdiplam therapy in babies with Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy. William Blair upgraded PTC Therapeutics from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) rose 24.03 percent to close at $13.73 after the company completed enrollment in Phase 1 study of ARO-AAT for the treatment of Alpha-1 liver disease.
- Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) gained 22.82 percent to close at $17.87 on Monday. The clinical-stage biopharma company that focuses on addressing conditions related to reproductive health and pregnancy said its phase 2b clinical trial of its linzagolix therapy achieved primary and secondary endpoints.
- Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) jumped 22.03 percent to close at $14.68 on news that the board unanimously approved a sale to Vintage Capital for about $1.365 billion including debt.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) jumped 21.89 percent to close at $2.84 on Monday.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) gained 21.79 percent to close at $5.59.
- China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) shares gained 21.15 percent to close at $99.39 following 13D filing indicating non-binding offer for $110 per share.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) rose 21.36 percent to close at $3.92 on Monday.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares climbed 21.35 percent to close at $10.80.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) rose 21.3 percent to close at $2.62 on Monday.
- Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGC) gained 19.36 percent to close at $8.94 after acquisition by Cox Oil for $9.10 per share in cash.
- Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) surged 18.75 percent to close at $8.55 on Monday after the company disclosed that its ReposiTrak achieved $1 million in quarterly revenue run rate.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) gained 18.46 percent to close at $6.29.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) rose 18.32 percent to close at $3.94.
- TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV) surged 17.43 percent to close at $12.33.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) gained 16.95 percent to close at $8.35 in pre-market trading. Quotient reported concordance data from the MosaiQ European field trial.
- Xspand Products Lab, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPL) gained 14.95 percent to close at $8.69. Xspand Products Lab reported development of a new line of interactive light-up consumer products.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) gained 13.04 percent to close at $16.38 on Monday.
- Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) gained 13.01 percent to close at $25.11 on Monday.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) rose 12.44 percent to close at $6.87. B. Riley FBR upgraded Francesca's from Neutral to Buy.
- The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) shares jumped 12.36 percent to close at $7.27 on Monday.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) rose 12.22 percent to close at $30.30.
- Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) rose 10.87 percent to close at $29.38 in reaction to a favorable development with the FDA. The company that focuses on treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy said the FDA removed a clinical hold on its investigational therapy SGT-001 after addressing the agency's questions.
- Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SRRK) rose 10.43 percent to close at $20.76 on Monday.
- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) rose 9.9 percent to close at $1.11. Teekay Tankers Shareholders expanded the number of authorized shares from 285,000 to 485,000. Wells Fargo upgraded Teekay from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares gained 9.31 percent to close at $5.99. Wells Fargo upgraded Frontline from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares gained 8.7 percent to close at $2.75.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) rose 7.45 percent to close at $16.01.
- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) shares rose 7.3 percent to close at $1.91. Navios Maritime reported the sale of one containership and options to sell four additional containerships.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) gained 6.53 percent to close at $82.11. Penn Virginia will replace Analogic in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Friday, June 22.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) gained 5.96 percent to close at $21.68. Buckingham initiated coverage on Quad/Graphics with a Buy rating.
Losers
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) shares tumbled 63.92 percent to close at $9.11 on Monday after the company issued an update on CB 2679d/ISU304 Factor IX clinical program in hemophilia B.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares dropped 24.47 percent to close at $2.84 on Monday.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) shares slipped 22.16 percent to close at $20.13 on Monday after surging 59.53 percent on Friday.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) dropped 21.77 percent to close at $5.75 on Monday after climbing 79.27 percent on Friday.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares fell 20.84 percent to close at $9.23.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) slipped 18.37 percent to close at $3.51 after the company disclosed that the FDA has placed a clinical hold on a Phase 1 trial to evaluate CD19-specific CAR-T therapies.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) declined 16.9 percent to close at $4.82 on Monday.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) fell 16.67 percent to close at $8.25 after the company reported that data from Phase 2 clinical study of reldesemtiv in patients with spinal muscular atrophy were presented at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference.
- Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI) fell 13.17 percent to close at $6.46 on Monday.
- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) dipped 12.9 percent to close at $16.88.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) shares fell 12.57 percent to close at $3.13.
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (NYSE: VRX) declined 12.29 percent to close at $23.56 after the FDA issued a Complete Response Letter for the company’s DUOBRII.
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) tumbled 11.99 percent to close at $3.01.
- Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) shares dropped 11.92 percent to close at $3.40 as the company announced plans to buy Raging River.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) fell 11.66 percent to close at $28.80 after announcing updated Phase 2 data.
- iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: IPIC) shares declined 10.77 percent to close at $8.70.
- Dragon Victory International Ltd (NASDAQ: LYL) dropped 10.61 percent to close at $3.79 on Monday.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) fell 10.5 percent to close at $8.10.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares fell 10.4 percent to close at $20.85 on Monday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals named Neil Belloff, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Eloxx.
- Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE: RRTS) dropped 10.12 percent to close at $2.31.
- Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares fell 10.07 percent to close at $4.11 on Monday.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares dipped 9.97 percent to close at $2.62.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) dropped 9.76 percent to close at $3.42.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) shares fell 9.28 percent to close at $13.20 on Monday.
- BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE: BFR) fell 8.63 percent to close at $13.44.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) dropped 8.14 percent to close at $22.00. B. Riley FBR downgraded MarineMax from Buy to Neutral.
