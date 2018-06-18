GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) spiked more than 9 percent Monday afternoon after Reuters reported sales talks with private-equity buyers.

A GameStop spokesperson told Benzinga the company does not comment on “rumors and speculation.”

Why It’s Important

The board may be considering a buyout as part of a turnaround strategy, considering the stock’s been in steady decline for some time. Ahead of Monday’s report, it had waned 66 percent over the last five years, 38 percent over the last year and 30 percent year-to-date.

With interested parties including Sycamore Partners, GameStop could find itself a home with a parent well experienced in retail. Sycamore’s investment portfolio includes Coldwater Creek, CommerceHub, Hot Topic, Talbots and Staples.

What’s Next

GameStop has reportedly hired a financial adviser to aid in ongoing discussions. A sale is not guaranteed, though.

At time of publication, GameStop shares were trading up 7.8 percent at a rate of $15.05.

Related Links:

GameStop CEO Resigns, Co-Founder Daniel DeMatteo To Assume Interim Duties

2 Takes On GameStop's Better-Than-Anticipated Q3