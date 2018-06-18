42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) climbed 34 percent to $19.50 The clinical-stage biopharma company that focuses on addressing conditions related to reproductive health and pregnancy said its phase 2b clinical trial of its linzagolix therapy achieved primary and secondary endpoints.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares jumped 31.7 percent to $4.624 after the company disclosed that the EPA has approved registration of isobutanol in 16% blends in gasoline.
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares jumped 27.5 percent to $47.88 in pre-market trading. The biopharmal company that develops treatments for rare disorders announced updated interim clinical data from a clinical study of its risdiplam therapy in babies with Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy. William Blair upgraded PTC Therapeutics from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Xspand Products Lab, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPL) surged 26.1 percent to $9.5298. Xspand Products Lab reported development of a new line of interactive light-up consumer products.
- China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) shares surged 23.9 percent to $101.64 following 13D filing indicating non-binding offer for $110 per share.
- Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII) gained 22.4 percent to $14.73 on news that the board unanimously approved a sale to Vintage Capital for about $1.365 billion including debt.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 18.9 percent to $7.761 after the company’s duvelisib showed robust clinical activity in CLL.
- Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGC) jumped 18.7 percent to $8.89 after acquisition by Cox Oil for $9.10 per share in cash.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) rose 17 percent to $16.94.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) gained 14.9 percent to $7.02. B. Riley FBR upgraded Francesca's from Neutral to Buy.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) rose 14.6 percent to $2.67.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) climbed 14.3 percent to $3.20.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 14.2 percent to $23.99 after climbing 23.53 percent on Friday.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) gained 14.1 percent to $3.80.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) climbed 13.7 percent to $8.1175 in pre-market trading. Quotient reported concordance data from the MosaiQ European field trial.
- Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) shares rose 12.7 percent to $2.85
- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HEBT) gained 11.9 percent to $2.305.
- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) rose 10.9 percent to $1.12. Teekay Tankers Shareholders expanded the number of authorized shares from 285,000 to 485,000. Wells Fargo upgraded Teekay from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) rose 9 percent to $83.97. Penn Virginia will replace Analogic in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Friday, June 22.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) gained 8.2 percent to $16.12.
- TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV) rose 8.1 percent to $11.35.
- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) shares rose 7.3 percent to $1.91. Navios Maritime reported the sale of one containership and options to sell four additional containerships.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares rose 6.4 percent to $5.83. Wells Fargo upgraded Frontline from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) gained 6 percent to $28.09 in reaction to a favorable development with the FDA. The company that focuses on treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy said the FDA removed a clinical hold on its investigational therapy SGT-001 after addressing the agency's questions.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) rose 5.8 percent to $3.47. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Evofem Biosciences with an Outperform rating.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) gained 5.8 percent to $21.64. Buckingham initiated coverage on Quad/Graphics with a Buy rating.
Losers
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) dipped 56.7 percent to $10.93 after the company issued an update on CB 2679d/ISU304 Factor IX clinical program in hemophilia B.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) fell 21 percent to $5.81 after climbing 79.27 percent on Friday.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) shares declined 19.3 percent to $20.87 after surging 59.53 percent on Friday.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares fell 18.9 percent to $3.05.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares declined 18.9 percent to $9.46.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) declined 16.2 percent to $8.30 after the company reported that data from Phase 2 clinical study of reldesemtiv in patients with spinal muscular atrophy were presented at the 2018 Annual Cure SMA Conference.
- InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NVIV) slipped 15.8 percent to $4.885
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) dropped 13.7 percent to $3.71 after the company disclosed that the FDA has placed a clinical hold on a Phase 1 trial to evaluate CD19-specific CAR-T therapies.
- Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) shares tumbled 12.2 percent to $3.3900 as the company announced plans to buy Raging River.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) dropped 10.3 percent to $8.117.
- MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO) fell 9.6 percent to $21.65. B. Riley FBR downgraded MarineMax from Buy to Neutral.
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) shares dropped 9.1 percent to $13.23.
- iPic Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: IPIC) shares fell 8.4 percent to $8.935
- Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) shares declined 8 percent to $1.89.
- BBVA Banco Francés S.A. (NYSE: BFR) fell 7.1 percent to $13.67.
- Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) dropped 4.2 percent to $52.83. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from Market Perform to Underperform.
