Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Incredibles 2' Sets A Record Among Pixar's Highest-Grossing Debuts
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 18, 2018 12:20pm   Comments
Share:
'Incredibles 2' Sets A Record Among Pixar's Highest-Grossing Debuts
Related DIS
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: China, OPEC, Banks, Bitcoin And More
Disney -1.5% as Pivotal goes to Sell amid Fox-deal bumps (Seeking Alpha)

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) may have just clinched a sweep of the 2018 movie medal stand.

"The Avengers: Infinity Wars" ($257.7 million) and "Black Panther" ($202 million) posted the best domestic opening weekends of the year, and "The Incredibles 2" took third with $180 million.

The sum surpasses the record for animated-film domestic openings previously held by Disney’s "Finding Dory," and it places "The Incredibles 2" at eighth for non-adjusted all-time domestic debuts and as the second all-time highest June opening. 

These are the Pixar players it outperformed, with opening earnings adjusted for ticket price inflation:

  • "Finding Dory" ($142.8 million)
  • "Toy Story 3" ($129.9 million)
  • "Finding Nemo" ($106.7 million)
  • "Toy Story 2" ($102.3 million)
  • "Monsters, Inc." ($101.0 million)
  • "Inside Out" ($100.4 million)
  • "Up" ($83.6 million)
  • "The Incredibles" ($76.1 million)
  • "Toy Story" ($61.1 million)
  • "Cars" ($84.1 million)

Adjusted for ticket price inflation, "Incredibles 2" already ranks No. 18 on Pixar’s list of top grossing movies, surpassing the lifetime earnings of both "Cars 3" and "The Good Dinosaur."

In its first weekend, it seized a quarter of the international film market with $51.5 million.

Disney hopes to continue its streak of 2018 successes — excluding the disappointing turnout for "Solo: A Star Wars Story" — with Marvel’s "Ant-Man and the Wasp" and the live-action "Christopher Robin."

Related Links:

Disney's 'Avengers: Infinity War' Becomes Fourth Film In History To Make $100M In Second Weekend

'Black Panther' Gets Big Pre-Release Boost From Inner-City Advocates

Photo by Coolcaesar/Wikimedia. 

Posted-In: Incredibles 2 PixarNews Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: China, OPEC, Banks, Bitcoin And More
Pivotal's Wieser To Disney Shareholders: Let It Go
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Point To A Lower Open
Can Comcast Beat Disney And Win Fox's Assets?
Citron Says Netflix Bulls Need A 'Reality Check'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on DIS
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.