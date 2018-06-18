5 Stocks To Watch For June 18, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Perry Ellis International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PERY) agreed to go private through an acquisition led by George Feldenkreis for $27.50 per share in cash. Perry Ellis shares fell 0.01 percent to $27.97 in the after-hours trading session.
- Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK) named Steve Fasching as Chief Financial Officer effective July 16. Deckers shares fell 0.26 percent to close at $118.81 on Friday.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) agreed to sell 2 of its older Panamaxes for $18.8 million. DryShips shares fell 1.23 percent to $4.80 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: TDY) disclosed that it has been awarded a $23 million contract to supply infrared detectors to NASA's WFIRST astronomy mission. Teledyne shares fell 0.90 percent to close at $204.88 on Friday.
- Titan International Inc (NYSE: TWI) named David A. Martin as CFO and Senior Vice President. Titan International shares rose 1.20 percent to close at $11.81 on Friday.
