5 Stocks To Watch For June 18, 2018

(NASDAQ: PERY) agreed to go private through an acquisition led by George Feldenkreis for $27.50 per share in cash. Perry Ellis shares fell 0.01 percent to $27.97 in the after-hours trading session. Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK) named Steve Fasching as Chief Financial Officer effective July 16. Deckers shares fell 0.26 percent to close at $118.81 on Friday.

(NYSE: DECK) named Steve Fasching as Chief Financial Officer effective July 16. Deckers shares fell 0.26 percent to close at $118.81 on Friday. DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) agreed to sell 2 of its older Panamaxes for $18.8 million. DryShips shares fell 1.23 percent to $4.80 in after-hours trading.

