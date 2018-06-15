30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares jumped 57.2 percent to $9.5852 after climbing 19.84 percent on Thursday.
- Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR) surged 53 percent to $36.74. Avalara priced its IPO at $24 per share.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) shares rose 34.8 percent to $5.53.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) gained 23.4 percent to $18.515. Verrica Pharma priced its IPO at $15 per share.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) shares climbed 22.5 percent to $56.18 following Q4 results. Canada Goose posted Q4 earnings of $0.09 per share on sales of $124.821 million.
- Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) shares gained 19.2 percent to $25.9301. LyondellBasell and Odebrecht have entered exclusive discussions related to a potential deal for Braskem.
- Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares gained 16.7 percent to $6.51. Verastem reported a $43 million common stock offering at $6 per share.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) climbed 9.6 percent to $4.58.
- Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL) gained 7.1 percent to $6.20. Boxlight will join the Russell Microcap® Index on June 25.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) rose 6.2 percent to $2.12. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on ContraFect with a Buy rating.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) rose 6.1 percent to $35.025. The global pharmaceutical company said it received final approval from the FDA for its uprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film which is used to treat adults with opioid dependence/addiction.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) rose 5.3 percent to $12.07 after reporting Q4 results.
- Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ: JRSH) gained 4.7 percent to $8.16.
Losers
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) fell 30.4 percent to $3.62 after reporting pricing of $12 million underwritten public offering.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) declined 18.1 percent to $2.007 after the release of updated data on its Hodgkin lymphoma treatment candidate. Affimed made a poster presentation at the European Hematology Association Congress of new interim data from a Phase 1b dose escalation study that evaluated AFM13, its lead NK cell engager candidate, in combination with Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)'s Keytruda for relapsed/refractory Hodgkin lymphoma.
- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) shares fell 12.8 percent to $41.05 after announcing new Phase 2a voxelotor data in adolescents with sickle cell disease at the EHA 2018.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) dropped 12.2 percent to $5.3115.
- InfoSonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IFON) dropped 10.3 percent to $3.24.
- Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL) fell 9.6 percent to $26.81. Jabil reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) dropped 9 percent to $16.54. Genco Shipping priced 6.1 million shares at $16.50 per share.
- Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE: HCC) declined 9 percent to $25.01.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) dropped 8.6 percent to $2.1973.
- Cherokee Inc. (NASDAQ: CHKE) fell 8.1 percent to $0.781 after the company reported mixed Q1 earnings and issued downbeat FY19 sales guidance.
- Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: CSIQ) dropped 7.7 percent to $11.50.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) shares fell 7.5 percent to $9.505.
- Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: SRRA) fell 7.2 percent to $3.295. Sierra Oncology disclosed a $200 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) slipped 5.7 percent to $3.60 following Q2 results.
- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) dropped 4.3 percent to $23.700 after the company reported divestiture of Cord Blood Registry to GI Partners for $530 million in cash. Janney Capital downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from Buy to Neutral
- Cision Ltd. (NASDAQ: CISN) shares fell 3.5 percent to $15.19. Cision priced its 12 million share offering by selling shareholders at $15.00 per share.
