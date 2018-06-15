Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Adobe Beats Q2 Expectations

Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 0.67 percent to 25,006.26 while the NASDAQ declined 0.34 percent to 7,734.40. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.39 percent to 2,771.79.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Friday morning, the consumer staples shares surged 0.64 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included CV Sciences, Inc. (OTC: CVSI) up 5 percent, and Craft Brew Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: BREW) up 4 percent.

In trading on Friday, energy shares fell 1.13 percent.

Top Headline

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Thursday. The company issued strong third quarter earnings and sales guidance.

Earnings came in at $1.66, beating estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $2.195 billion, beating estimates by $35 million.

Equities Trading UP

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) shares shot up 71 percent to $10.40 after climbing 19.84 percent on Thursday.

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) got a boost, shooting up 24 percent to $56.65 following Q4 results. Canada Goose posted Q4 earnings of $0.09 per share on sales of $124.821 million.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK) shares were also up, gaining 21 percent to $26.37. LyondellBasell and Odebrecht have entered exclusive discussions related to a potential deal for Braskem.

Equities Trading DOWN

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares dropped 29 percent to $3.67 after reporting pricing of $12 million underwritten public offering.

Shares of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) were down 15 percent to $2.0897 after the company presented new interim data from the Phase 1b dose escalation study evaluating AFM13 at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 23rd Congress.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) was down, falling around 9 percent to $16.65. Genco Shipping priced 6.1 million shares at $16.50 per share.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.25 percent to $66.72 while gold traded down 0.66 percent to $1,299.60.

Silver traded down 0.24 percent Friday to $17.22, while copper fell 0.71 to $3.199.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 dropped 0.49 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 1.3 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index dipped 1.15 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX dropped 0.35 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.05 percent while U.K. shares fell 0.96 percent.

Economics

The Empire State manufacturing index increased 4.9 points to a reading of 25 in June. However, economists were expecting a reading of 19.

U.S. industrial production declined 0.1 percent for May, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.2 percent rise.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index rose to 99.30 in June, versus prior reading of 98.00. Economists expected a reading of 98.50.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The Treasury International Capital report for April is schedule for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.