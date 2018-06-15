IN THE NEWS

Not a month after announcing a hold on the trade war, President Donald Trump approved Thursday night about $50 billion in tariffs on Chinese exports. The Administration is making amendments to an early list of about 1,300 targeted goods: Link

A mysterious volatility trader known only as “50 Cent” appears to have returned to the market this week, making large bets on an uptick in market volatility. Here’s a look at what they've been buying and what it means: Link

China is yet to approve U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc’s (NASDAQ: QCOM) proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI), three people close to the talks said, dismissing an earlier media report that said Beijing had already greenlit the deal: Link

Alan Greenspan famously said he’d mastered the art of mumbling “with great incoherence” as Federal Reserve chairman. Jerome Powell is attempting the opposite approach: Link $

Banks across the U.S. have closed nearly 9,000 branches this decade. Yet many smaller banks are in building mode, a sign that broader economic growth is taking hold and community lenders are recovering after lean postcrisis years: Link $

The hidden cost of trying to land Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) HQ2: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

US NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for Jun 25.00 vs 19.00 Est; Prior 20.10

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for June is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The Treasury International Capital report for April is schedule for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

KeyBanc upgrades Charles River (NYSE: CRL) from Sector Weight to Overweight

(NYSE: CRL) from Sector Weight to Overweight Canaccord upgrades Badger Meter (NYSE: BMI) from Sell to Hold

(NYSE: BMI) from Sell to Hold JPMorgan downgrades Allegheny Technologies (NYSE: ATI) from Neutral to Underweight

(NYSE: ATI) from Neutral to Underweight JPMorgan downgrades Retail Properties (NYSE: RPAI) from Overweight to Neutral

