40 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares jumped 71.39 percent to close at $27.80 on Thursday.

Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) shares surged 50.43 percent to close at $5.19 following Q1 results. Destination Maternity posted Q1 earnings of $0.07 per share on sales of $103.227 million.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares jumped 26.25 percent to close at $41.65 on Thursday after the company announced increase in transaction fees and raised FY18 sales outlook.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) rose 19.84 percent to close at $6.10.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) gained 16.58 percent to close at $40.51 after the company reported the launch of an AI programming competition and announced board changes.

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) rose 15.38 percent to close at $8.10 as the company issued a release highlighting investigational epinephrine nasal spray showed promise in early trial.

Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NITE) jumped 14.14 percent to close at $15.98 on Thursday after the company received Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation from the FDA for NSR-REP1 in choroideremia.

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) climbed 14.05 percent to close at $36.12.

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares gained 13.84 percent to close at $3.29.

Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) rose 13.74 percent to close at $2.40 on Thursday.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) rose 13.1 percent to close at $44.04.

Vivint Solar, Inc. (NYSE: VSLR) shares climbed 12.36 percent to close at $5.00 on Thursday.

NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) rose 12.3 percent to close at $3.47.

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) climbed 12.2 percent to close at $9.01.

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) shares surged 10.97 percent to close at $36.83 on Thursday.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) rose 10.84 percent to close at $45.72.

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) shares gained 10.4 percent to close at $3.61 after the company disclosed that it has received FDA approval for its abbreviated new drug application for diflorasone diacetate ointment 0.05 percent, a high-potency corticosteriod used to treat a variety of skin conditions.

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) shares climbed 10.27 percent to close at $2.90 on Thursday.

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) gained 8.89 percent to close at $2.45.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) gained 8.79 percent to close at $0.99. PolyMet Mining disclosed that the land exchange with the US Forest Service will close on June 28, 2018.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) gained 6.78 percent to close at $4.25.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) rose 6.4 percent to close at $94.80. First Analysis upgraded Qualys from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Losers

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares fell 25.18 percent to close at $5.20 on Thursday.

Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares tumbled 21.7 percent to close at $26.19 on Thursday. Tailored Brands reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Comps were up 2.1 percent in the quarter.

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) dipped 21.3 percent to close at $4.53 after the company posted downbeat Q1 results.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) fell 21.2 percent to close at $3.16 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales miss.

Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) shares fell 14.63 percent to close at $26.25 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. The company sees first-quarter sales down 10 percent year over year.

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) shares dropped 14 percent to close at $18.86. Michaels reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak forecast for the second quarter.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) slipped 12.83 percent to close at $14.68.

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) fell 12.02 percent to close at $67.66 on Thursday.

Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) declined 11.07 percent to close at $24.26. Macquarie downgraded Bitauto Holdings from Outperform to Neutral.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) dropped 10.83 percent to close at $2.14.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) fell 10.58 percent to close at $16.06 on Thursday.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTX) shares dipped 10.34 percent to close at $2.08.

Sharing Economy International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEII) shares dropped 9.93 percent to close at $3.72 on Thursdat after rising 17 percent on Wednesday.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) fell 9.31 percent to close at $2.63 on Thursday.

Cision Ltd. (NASDAQ: CISN) dropped 6.48 percent to close at $15.74 after announcing a 12 million share common stock offering by selling shareholders.

K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTWO) dropped 5.62 percent to close at $21.83 after the company reported pricing of private offering of $65.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.00 percent Convertible Senior Notes due 2025.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) fell 5.18 percent to close at $39.51 after the company said the FDA has communicated to it minor deficiencies in its ANDA for Advair Diskus, with a complete response letter likely to be received on June 27, 2018. Advair is GlaxoSmithKline plc (ADR) (NYSE: GSK)'s inhaled lung drug.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) dropped 4.91 percent to close at $45.90. JP Morgan downgraded Oracle from Overweight to Neutral.