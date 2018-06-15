Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2018 4:21am   Comments
The Empire State manufacturing index for June is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Data on industrial production for May will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for June is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The Treasury International Capital report for April is schedule for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.

