Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

The Empire State manufacturing index for June is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Data on industrial production for May will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for June is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The Treasury International Capital report for April is schedule for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.