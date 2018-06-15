Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
The Empire State manufacturing index for June is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Data on industrial production for May will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for June is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 1:30 p.m. ET.
The Treasury International Capital report for April is schedule for release at 4:00 p.m. ET.
