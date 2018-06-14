Market Overview

7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 14, 2018 5:06pm   Comments
Gainers:

Verastem Inc (NASDAQ: VSTM) shares are up 6 percent after announcing a $43 million common stock offering at $6 per share.

Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR) shares are up 5 percent. No news was immediately available.

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a third-quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 46 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $5.4 billion, beating estimates by $480 million.

Losers:

Destination Maternity Corp (NASDAQ: DEST) shares are down 5 percent after reporting first quarter earnings of 7 cents per share. Sales came in at $103 million, down from $106 million in the same quarter last year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) shares are down 4 percent after announcing a common stock offering. The size of the offering was not disclosed.

Century Communities Inc (NYSE: CCS) shares are down 3 percent. Earlier in the day, the company reported the purchase of the remaining 50 percent ownership interest in WJH. The terms were not disclosed.

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares are down 3 percent despite reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Earnings came in at $1.66, beating estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $2.195 billion, beating estimates by $35 million. The company issued strong third quarter earnings and sales guidance.

