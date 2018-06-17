The IPO Outlook For The Week Of June 18: Pharma, Pharma And More Pharma

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) will issue 6.25 million shares between $15 and $17 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The clinical-stage pharmaceutical is developing a Phase 2 therapy for transthyretin amyloidosis.

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) will issue more than 5.3 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The spinoff of an Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN)-acquired biopharma develops therapies for neurologic disorders, including fibromyalgia and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Avrobio, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) will issue more than 4.4 million shares between $16 and $18 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The gene therapy developer is advancing single-dose treatments for gaucher, pompe, cystinosis, fabry and lysosomal storage disorders.

Electrocore, LLC (NASDAQ: ECOR) will issue more than 4.3 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The biotech company develops proprietary, non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies to treat neurological and rheumatological conditions.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EPRT) will issue 32.5 million shares between $14 and $17 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The New Jersey company acquires and manages single-tenant business properties with a portfolio spanning 44 states.

I3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIIV) will issue nearly 6.7 million shares between $11 and $13 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The tech company provides business solutions supporting event management, loyalty programs, school operations, online payments, payment processing and rental properties.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) will issue nearly 4.7 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The clinical-stage biotech firm develops molecular therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) will issue nearly 6.7 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Magenta is developing therapeutics to improve patient preparation, stem cell expansion, stem cell harvesting and post-transplant recovery.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) will issue 5 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Based in Chicago, the specialty pharmaceutical company develops and commercialize injectable therapies for hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, acute repetitive seizures and more.

Autolus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: AUTL) will issue more than 7.8 million shares between $15 and $17 Friday on the Nasdaq. The T-cell therapy developer targets hematological cancers and solid tumors.

Dermadoctor, LLC (NASDAQ: DDOC) will issue nearly 1.9 million shares between $7 and $9 Friday on the Nasdaq. Dermadoctor develops skin care treatments for acne, eczema, rosacea and other conditions.

