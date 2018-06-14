31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) surged 30.3 percent to $42.97 after the company announced increase in transaction fees and raised FY18 sales outlook.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) shares climbed 30.3 percent to $4.4953 following Q1 results. Destination Maternity posted Q1 earnings of $0.07 per share on sales of $103.227 million.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) gained 14.8 percent to $36.37.
- PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE: PLM) jumped 9.9 percent to $1.0001. PolyMet Mining disclosed that the land exchange with the US Forest Service will close on June 28, 2018.
- BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) gained 9.2 percent to $5.81 after rumors that former Petrobras CEO Pedro Parente has been invited to take over as CEO.
- InfoSonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IFON) rose 9 percent to $3.8590 after the company announced "a shift and diversification" of strategy and said it would focus on continuing expansion of Apple partnership.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) shares rose 9 percent to $3.565 after the company disclosed that it has received FDA approval for its abbreviated new drug application for diflorasone diacetate ointment 0.05 percent, a high-potency corticosteriod used to treat a variety of skin conditions.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) rose 8.9 percent to $2.45.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) gained 8.3 percent to $2.2855.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) gained 8.1 percent to $4.30.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) rose 7.7 percent to $4.1696.
- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY) shares jumped 7.2 percent to $2.82.
- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) rose 6.9 percent to $95.2001. First Analysis upgraded Qualys from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
Losers
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares dipped 22.9 percent to $25.78. Tailored Brands reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Comps were up 2.1 percent in the quarter.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) dropped 21.7 percent to $3.14 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales miss.
- ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) dropped 16.7 percent to $4.79 after the company posted downbeat Q1 results.
- Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHV) shares declined 16 percent to $5.84.
- Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) shares declined 15.6 percent to $18.51. Michaels reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak forecast for the second quarter.
- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) shares fell 15.5 percent to $26.00 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. The company sees first-quarter sales down 10 percent year over year.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) dropped 14.7 percent to $23.263. Macquarie downgraded Bitauto Holdings from Outperform to Neutral.
- Sharing Economy International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEII) shares fell 9.4 percent to $3.74 after rising 17 percent on Wednesday.
- Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) dipped 9.3 percent to $7.905.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares fell 7.7 percent to $1.92.
- Cision Ltd. (NASDAQ: CISN) dropped 7.4 percent to $15.59 after announcing a 12 million share common stock offering by selling shareholders.
- K2M Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTWO) fell 7 percent to $21.51 after the company reported pricing of private offering of $65.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.00 percent Convertible Senior Notes due 2025.
- Zedge, Inc. (NYSE: ZDGE) slipped 6.2 percent to $3.932 following Q3 results.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) fell 4.1 percent to $39.9801 after the company said the FDA has communicated to it minor deficiencies in its ANDA for Advair Diskus, with a complete response letter likely to be received on June 27, 2018. Advair is GlaxoSmithKline plc (ADR) (NYSE: GSK)'s inhaled lung drug.
- HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM) dropped 3.6 percent to $27.71. Baird downgraded HealthStream from Outperform to Neutral.
- Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) fell 3.4 percent to $3.035. Aqua Metals priced its 8.77 million share offering at $2.85 per share.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) declined 3.4 percent to $73.14. Citigroup downgraded Kohl's from Buy to Neutral.
- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) dropped 3.3 percent to $46.68. JP Morgan downgraded Oracle from Overweight to Neutral.
