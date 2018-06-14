Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Teligent Inc (NASDAQ: TLGT) stock was trading higher by more than 15 percent ahead of Thursday's opening bell but was seen earlier trading higher by nearly 30 percent. The specialty generic pharmaceutical company said it received approval from the FDA for its Diflorasone Diacetate Ointment 0.05% for the treatment of skin conditions like eczema.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) trading slightly higher after the company said it offered a "superior all-cash proposal" to buy Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) media assets that Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is looking to buy. Specifically, Comcast offered to buy Fox's assets for $35 per share which is a 19 percent premium to Disney's all-stock offer.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF) ETF which tracks the financial sector could see increased volatility after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a rate hike Wednesday afternoon.

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) was trading flat after the company lifted its fiscal 2018 sales guidance. The automobile driveline and drivetrain components and systems maker expects revenue for the full year to be $7.1-$7.2 billion which is up from a prior guidance of around $7 billion.

Aptose Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: APTO) was trading higher by nearly 5 percent. The clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in oncology entered into a new agreement with CrystalGenomics for the Chinese rights to CG-806, a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic malignancies.

