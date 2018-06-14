23 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) shares rose 21.4 percent to $3.97 in pre-market trading following the FDA approval of abbreviated new drug application for Diflorasone Diacetate Ointment 0.05%.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) rose 9 percent to $4.36 in pre-market trading after the company reported a license deal with CrystalGenomics to buy CG-806 rights in China.
- Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ: GOOD) rose 5.4 percent to $19.45 in pre-market trading.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) shares rose 5.2 percent to $4.28 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.70 percent on Wednesday.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares rose 4.6 percent to $9.17 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.45 percent on Wednesday.
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) rose 4.5 percent to $29.48 in pre-market trading after surging 32.96 percent on Wednesday.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) rose 3.7 percent to $2.65 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.66 percent on Wednesday.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) rose 3.1 percent to $101.30 in pre-market trading as the company disclosed data from Phase 1 study of efgartigimod (ARGX-113) subcutaneous formulation demonstrating comparable characteristics to intravenous formulation.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) rose 3.1 percent to $4.10 in pre-market trading.
- Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOX) shares rose 2.4 percent to $44.45 in pre-market trading after Comcast made 'superior' $35 per share all-cash offer for Twenty-First Century Fox assets.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) fell 20 percent to $3.21 in the pre-market trading session after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales miss.
- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) shares fell 15.5 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. The company sees first-quarter sales down 10 percent year over year.
- Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) shares fell 15.4 percent to $18.55 in pre-market trading. Michaels reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, but issued weak forecast for the second quarter.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares fell 17.2 percent to $27.70 in pre-market trading. Tailored Brands reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. Comps were up 2.1 percent in the quarter.
- CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ: CMFN) shares fell 10.7 percent to $8.75 in pre-market trading.
- Social Reality, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares fell 9.5 percent to $4 in pre-market trading.
- Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) fell 6.1 percent to $2.89 in pre-market trading after announcing a common stock offering.
- Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) fell 5.2 percent to $24.74 in pre-market trading.
- Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) fell 4.6 percent to $39.77 in pre-market trading after Reuters reported that the FDA identified minor deficiencies in Mylan's generic Advair.
- Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK) shares fell 4.3 percent to $3.10 in pre-market trading after reporting $35.7 million at-the-market common stock offering.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) fell 3.9 percent to $2.25 in pre-market trading after declining 4.68 percent on Wednesday.
- RELX NV (NYSE: RENX) fell 3.8 percent to $21.22 in pre-market trading.
- Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) shares fell 3.4 percent to $53.37 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.