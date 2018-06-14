Market Overview

Report: Microsoft, Walmart Collaborate On Checkout-Free Retail Technology

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2018 9:13am   Comments
Report: Microsoft, Walmart Collaborate On Checkout-Free Retail Technology
Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) could soon compete with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s cashierless Amazon Go stores with the help of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), according to Reuters.

What Happened

Amazon's checkout-free Amazon Go retail stores may become the new shopping norm, as Microsoft is working on developing a similar technology, according to a Reuters report that cited six people familiar with the development. Microsoft's technology is designed to help retailers "keep pace with Amazon Go" as it tracks what would-be shoppers put in their carts.

Microsoft reportedly demonstrated its new technology to multiple retailers globally and held discussions with Walmart over a potential collaboration.

Why It's Important

Amazon Go continues to expand its footprint, with new stores scheduled to open soon in Chicago and San Francisco, Reuters said. Retail rivals are looking to better position themselves to counter Amazon's disruption in the grocery space.

It is not yet clear if Microsoft's technology would eventually make it to market. Microsoft's retail partnerships, including cloud services for e-commerce, are "big business," Reuters said. 

What's Next

"This is the future of checking out for convenience and grocery stores," Loup Ventures' Gene Munster told Reuters.

Related Links:

Could Amazon Bring Its Cashierless 'Go' Store Concept To Whole Foods?

Credit Suisse's Winners And Losers In The Food Space

