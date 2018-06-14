38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) surged 32.96 percent to close at $28.20 after reporting strong Q1 results.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares jumped 32.89 percent to close at $5.98 on Wednesday after the company announced plans to acquire Sunpower’s Microinverter business for $25 million and 7.5 million shares of common stock.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares jumped 23.54 percent to close at $7.82.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) rose 21.14 percent to close at $16.22 on Wednesday.
- Sharing Economy International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEII) rose 17 percent to close at $4.13. The China-based company that targets the global sharing economy markets said one of its wholly-owned subsidiary entered into a licensing agreement with Ecrent Capital to establish a website platform in North Korea.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) jumped 15.08 percent to close at $2.90.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) rose 13.28 percent to close at $2.90 on Wednesday.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares gained 12.97 percent to close at $22.64 on Wednesday.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) rose 12.6 percent to close at $5.6300.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) climbed 12.43 percent to close at $5.20.
- Korn/Ferry International (NYSE: KFY) gained 12.21 percent to close at $63.43 after reporting upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- Cardiome Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) surged 11.75 percent to close at $3.90.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) gained 10.8 percent to close at $313.24 on Wednesday following report that the company is considering a sale.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) rose 10.31 percent to close at $13.69 on Wednesday.
- Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) shares jumped 7.95 percent to close at $3.53 on Wednesday.
- Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA) shares climbed 7.7 percent to close at $43.66 following news of US Court approval of AT&T and Time Warner deal.
- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWS) climbed 5.36 percent to close at $5.90 following Q4 results.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) gained 5.15 percent to close at $40.85.
Losers
- Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLKS) shares tumbled 75.12 percent to close at $1.04 on Wednesday after the company reported plans to stop FLX-787 Phase 2 clinical programs in ALS & CMT. Flex Pharma said due to these announcements, the company will reduce its workforce by 60 percent.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) fell 22.08 percent to close at $5.93 after the company received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA for FUROSCIX.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) shares dipped 20.75 percent to close at $2.10.
- H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) shares dropped 17.94 percent to close at $24.29. H & R Block reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.24 per share to $0.25 per share.
- Kona Grill, Inc. (NASDAQ: KONA) declined 15.69 percent to close at $2.15.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) shares fell 14.52 percent to close at $14.89
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) declined 12.7 percent to close at $1.65. vTv Therapeutics released top-line results from Part B of its Phase 3 STEADFAST study of its investigational medication azeliragon for treating mild Alzheimer's, which showed that the study did not meet the co-primary endpoints, namely statistically significant improvement in cognitive or functional outcomes, as measured by the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-cognitive subscale (ADAS-cog) and Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Sum of Boxes (CDR-sb) at 12-months compared to placebo.
- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) dropped 11.29 percent to close at $176.23.
- GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) fell 11.15 percent to close at $21.60.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) slipped 9.95 percent to close at $41.11 after short seller and Muddy Waters founder Carson Block called the company a fraud.
- USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) shares fell 9.62 percent to close at $16.25. USA Compression Partners priced its secondary offering of common units by USA Compression Holdings, LLC for gross proceeds of $81 million.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) shares fell 8.9 percent to close at $14.94 after announcing proposed offering of convertible notes.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) fell 8.77 percent to close at $2.08.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) dropped 8.7 percent to close at $1.68. Jefferies downgraded Advaxis from Buy to Hold.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) shares slipped 8.43 percent to close at $16.18 on Wednesday.
- Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) fell 8.39 percent to close at $80.69 after reporting Q1 results.
- LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) dropped 7.76 percent to close at $245.45 as the company completed its acquisition of Ovation Credit Services, Inc.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) fell 6.2 percent to close at $32.22. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled against the Justice Department Tuesday to confirm that AT&T's $85 billion purchase of Time Warner does not violate antitrust laws.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) shares fell 4.71 percent to close at $88.15 after reporting downbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday. The company said it expects the third quarter to remain its smallest sales and earnings quarter due to seasonality, but said it expects ‘meaningful direct to consumer growth’ in the fourth quarter.
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) shares fell 3.73 percent to close at $41.05. Aegis Capital downgraded Yelp from Hold to Sell.
