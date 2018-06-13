5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Losers
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) shares fell 20 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales miss. Earnings came in at $(0.93), missing estimates by 34 cents. Sales came in at $3.65 million, missing estimates by $850,000.
- Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) shares fell 20 percent despite reporting a first-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 50 cents, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in at $818 million, beating estimates by $24 million. Comps were up 2.1 percent in the quarter. The company reaffirmed weak FY18 guidance.
- Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) shares fell 15 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 37 cents per share, missing estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $78.18 million, missing estimates by $166,000.The company sees first-quarter sales down 10 percent year over year.
- Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares fell 6 percent after announcing a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
- Entravision Communication (NYSE: EVC) shares fell 5 percent after announcing the acquisition of Smadex. The financial terms were not disclosed.
