SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS)’s stock appeared undisturbed Wednesday after management fielded criticism from a Grammy-winning PETA supporter.

“When will SeaWorld transfer its orcas and other marine mammals to seaside sanctuaries to save them — and itself?” P!nk asked during the online annual shareholder meeting Wednesday.

The rock star’s activism advances the animal rights group’s ongoing campaign to pressure the banning of animal breeding and orca captivity.

Why It’s Important

PETA has previously leveraged shareholder positions to effect company change aligned with its mission. In 2016, it filed a resolution that resulted in the successful ban on SeaWorld’s captive orca breeding.

Before that, it urged Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to reduce its carbon footprint by converting to vegan leather in its vehicle seats.

PETA claims successful shareholder campaigns against 3M Co (NYSE: MMM), Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN), General Electric Company (NYSE: GE), McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD), Safeway and DuPont.

P!nk, in particular, has been involved in successful PETA campaigns, including one that pressured the closure of the Ringling Bros. circus.

What’s Next

SeaWorld’s response to P!nk’s question is unknown, and the company did not follow up with a public statement.

PETA continues to spread its heat across SeaWorld, Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS), Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), Eli Lilly and Co (NYSE: LLY), Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) and others.

