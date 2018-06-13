Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates For Seventh Time Since 2015

The Federal Reserve concluded its June meeting by hiking interest rates a quarter percentage point. The seventh raise in two and a half years brings the federal funds rate to a range between 1.75 percent and 2 percent.

“The stance of monetary policy remains accommodative, thereby supporting strong labor market conditions and a sustained return to 2 percent inflation,” therelease read.

Why It’s Important

The decision reflects intel touting continued strengthening of the U.S. labor market, a solid rise in economic activity, strong job gains, a declining unemployment rate and growth in household spending and business fixed investment.

The rate tightening indicates federal expectations for continued economic strength.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLF) rose sharply on the news, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were relatively unfazed.

What’s Next

As the Wall Street Journal pointed out, international threats, including trade tension and European political instability, may inspire dovish Fed officials to push for a softer rate strategy going forward.

Under current conditions, however, the Fed is expected to continue to raise rates.

“The Committee expects that further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate will be consistent with sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective over the medium term,” the release read.

Image credit: Dan Smith - Own work, CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons