31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares climbed 33.1 percent to $5.99 after the company announced plans to acquire Sunpower’s Microinverter business for $25 million and 7.5 million shares of common stock.
- Sharing Economy International Inc. (NASDAQ: SEII) jumped 24.1 percent to $4.38. The China-based company that targets the global sharing economy markets said one of its wholly-owned subsidiary entered into a licensing agreement with Ecrent Capital to establish a website platform in North Korea.
- Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE: PVTL) climbed 23.5 percent to $26.19 after reporting strong Q1 results.
- Korn/Ferry International (NYSE: KFY) rose 15.3 percent to $65.20 after reporting upbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) gained 13.7 percent to $0.4376 after the company entered into a license deal for Zolpimist sleep medication with Magna Pharma.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares climbed 12.9 percent to $22.62.
- Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE: VNCE) gained 10.2 percent to $13.67.
- Bitauto Holdings Limited (NYSE: BITA) rose 9.9 percent to $29.47 after the company reported Q1 results and named Ming Xu as CFO.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) rose 9.5 percent to $42.55.
- Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOXA) shares rose 7.9 percent to $43.730 following news of US Court approval of AT&T and Time Warner deal.
- Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWS) rose 7.8 percent to $6.037 following Q4 results.
- Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) gained 7.3 percent to $3.51.
- United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) climbed 7.1 percent to $3.105.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) gained 6.2 percent to $1.38. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage of the biotechnology company that treats inflammatory and liver diseases with a Buy rating and $8 price target.
- Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX) rose 3.1 percent to $99.16. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled against the Justice Department Tuesday to confirm that AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)'s $85 billion purchase of Time Warner does not violate antitrust laws.
Losers
- Flex Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLKS) shares dipped 66.8 percent to $1.39 after the company reported plans to stop FLX-787 Phase 2 clinical programs in ALS & CMT. Flex Pharma said due to these announcements, the company will reduce its workforce by 60 percent.
- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPH) dropped 23.2 percent to $5.85 after the company received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA for FUROSCIX.
- H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) shares fell 19.3 percent to $23.890. H & R Block reported better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter and raised its quarterly dividend from $0.24 per share to $0.25 per share.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) shares declined 13.6 percent to $2.29.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) fell 11.6 percent to $1.67. vTv Therapeutics released top-line results from Part B of its Phase 3 STEADFAST study of its investigational medication azeliragon for treating mild Alzheimer's, which showed that the study did not meet the co-primary endpoints, namely statistically significant improvement in cognitive or functional outcomes, as measured by the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-cognitive subscale (ADAS-cog) and Clinical Dementia Rating Scale Sum of Boxes (CDR-sb) at 12-months compared to placebo.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares dropped 10.4 percent to $15.7563 after surging 149.50 percent on Tuesday.
- China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) declined 9.5 percent to $2.063.
- USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) shares fell 8.8 percent to $16.40. USA Compression Partners priced its secondary offering of common units by USA Compression Holdings, LLC for gross proceeds of $81 million.
- Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGLD) shares declined 8.7 percent to $3.05.
- Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) shares slipped 7.2 percent to $15.22 after announcing proposed offering of convertible notes.
- Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) dropped 6.9 percent to $82.03 after reporting Q1 results.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) fell 6.5 percent to $1.72. Jefferies downgraded Advaxis from Buy to Hold.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) shares dropped 6.3 percent to $2.0713.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) fell 4.7 percent to $32.74. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled against the Justice Department Tuesday to confirm that AT&T's $85 billion purchase of Time Warner does not violate antitrust laws.
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) shares fell 4.3 percent to $88.50 after reporting downbeat results for its first quarter on Tuesday. The company said it expects the third quarter to remain its smallest sales and earnings quarter due to seasonality, but said it expects ‘meaningful direct to consumer growth’ in the fourth quarter.
- Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) shares fell 3.4 percent to $41.18. Aegis Capital downgraded Yelp from Hold to Sell.
