NRG Energy Launches Renewable Plan For Texas Customers
June 14, 2018 5:55pm   Comments
NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG) and Cypress Creek Renewables will jointly develop a 25 megawatt solar project in Texas. Per the agreement, Cypress Creek Renewables will develop and operate the project. The clean energy produced from the project will allow NRG Energy to cater to the demand of its commercial and industrial customers.

Electricity is traditionally distributed to customers through grids. NRG Energy, under the new innovative plan, will provide dedicated and locally-sourced electricity from renewable resource to meet the demand of customers in Texas.

Cypress Creek will own and operate the solar energy facilities and supply the electricity customers, per the power purchase agreements.

NRG Energy's financial strength and expertise will aid the swift development of the project and provide renewable energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Posted-In: contributor contributorsNews Contracts

Originally posted here...

 

