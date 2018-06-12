8 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares are up 28 percent after reporting the company will acquire Sunpower’s Microinverter business for $25 million and 7.5 million shares of common stock.
- Pivotal Software Inc (NYSE: PVTL) shares are up 7 percent after reporting a first-quarter earnings and sales beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $(0.10) per share, beating estimates by 3 cents. Sales came in at $156 million, beating estimates by $16 million. The company reported strong Q2 and FY19 sales guidance.
- Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA) shares are up 7 percent after reporting the company along with Ambry Genetics will launch hATTR compass, a genetic testing program for people with suspected hereditary ATTR Amyloidosis.
- Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) shares are up 5 percent following the court approval of an $85 billion acquisition deal with AT&T.
- Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) shares are up 4 percent.
- T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares are up 1 percent.
Losers
- Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE: OXM) shares are down 8 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at $1.28 per share, beating estimates by 5 cents. Sales missing estimates by over $1 million, coming in at $272.6 million. The company said it expects the third quarter to remain its smallest sales and earnings quarter due to seasonality, but said it expects ‘meaningful direct to consumer growth’ in the fourth quarter.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) shares are down 1 percent.
