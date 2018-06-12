One of the most successful and popular video games in recent history, "Fortnite," is now available on one of the most successful and popular video game platforms -- the Nintendo Switch.

What Happened

Nintendo Switch owners can play "Fortnite" for the first time ever Tuesday, which coincides with Nintendo's (OTC: NTDOY) E3 presentation in Los Angeles, The Verge reported. The video game is already available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and iOS platforms and will be released to Android phones at some point in the summer.

Why It's Important

"Fortnite," made by Epic Games, isn't showing any signs of slowing down in popularity, The Verge said. The video game maker introduced its fourth season, saw success in a crossover with "Avengers: Infinity War" and will allocate $100 million for competitive play over the next year.

Investors looking for exposure to the success of "Fortnite" may want to look at accessory makers for gamers, like Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR). The company makes headsets with microphones, which is an important component of the video game.

"Each game is unique and each game has its own story," NPD Group's video game software analyst Mat Piscatella told Benzinga last month. "The chat and how people communicate within the game leads to some really fun scenarios."

What's Next

"Fortnite" contributed nearly $300 million in profit in the month of April alone for its parent company, The Verge also reported. An expansion into the Nintendo ecosystem on Tuesday followed by a planned expansion into Android would likely generate even more profit.

Nintendo shares spiked to an intra-day high of $48.44 following the E3 presentation, but pared those gains at time of publication.

Photo courtesy of Epic Games.