41 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) shares climbed 168 percent to $18.90. Galmed Pharmaceuticals released Phase 2b data for Arabchol that is evaluated in a study called ARREST for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, which showed statistically significant reduction in liver fat, as demonstrated by Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy in patients completing 52 weeks of treatment with a 400mg doss compared to placebo.
- Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) shares jumped 36.4 percent to $161.96 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company issued strong second-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares rose 22.1 percent to $5.41.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) shares jumped 21.4 percent to $28.5238 after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) gained 18.9 percent to $2.8301.
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) rose 17.5 percent to $12.81 after Vintage Capital Management increased its offer for the company to $14 per share in cash.
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAGE) climbed 17.6 percent to $172.80 after the company disclosed pivotal Phase 3 trial status for SAGE-217 in major depressive disorder and postpartum depression based on the FDA Breakthrough Therapy meeting.
- Naked Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares gained 15.4 percent to $1.7085. Naked Brand shareholders approved merger agreement with Bendon at the special meeting.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) rose 14.5 percent to $7.90.
- Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: KDMN) gained 14.2 percent to $3.825. Kadmon priced its 30.3 million share common stock offering at $3.30 per share.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares climbed 14.1 percent to $3.32 after the company reported the first sale of QuadSight prototype.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares rose 14 percent to $4.6733 after the company disclosed that its Zhejiang JiHeKang Electric Vehicle Sales Co. subsidiary signed a Framework Sales deal with Sportsman Country to bring electric vehicles to the US.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) gained 13.7 percent to $54.40 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company reaffirmed its FY18 outlook. The company also said CEO Stephen King is set to retire, but remain as Chairman. CFO Brian Jenkins has been promoted to CEO.
- KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG) rose 11.3 percent to $78.48 following Q3 results.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) gained 9.4 percent to $4.355. Meet Group reported the release of live video on LOVOO in Spain and Italy.
- Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) climbed 9.3 percent to $3.29 after the company reported results from first human study of SM-88 in metastatic cancer patients.
- Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: KONE) rose 8.6 percent to $8.4811.
- Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) climbed 7.3 percent to $2.585 amid report that Amazon tire deal with Sears Auto Center has expanded to added 71 stores, according to Bloomberg.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares rose 7.1 percent to $3.0734 after the company reported signing of 3.5-year extension to current Technology Solutions contract with AUDI.
- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) surged 6.6 percent to $92.63. JP Morgan initiated coverage on Weight Watchers with an Overweight rating.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) rose 6.3 percent to $25.32 after reporting a $275 million common stock offering.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) rose 4.7 percent to $15.53 after the company reported pricing of concurrent offerings of common shares and convertible notes.
Losers
- SITO Mobile, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SITO) shares dropped 18.7 percent to $3.04 after the company issued a weak sales forecast for the second quarter.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) declined 11.4 percent to $7.3950.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) fell 10.9 percent to $20.40. Griffon reported a 5.58 million share common stock offering.
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) declined 10.5 percent to $2.3978.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) fell 10.3 percent to $14.07.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) dropped 9.5 percent to $4.769.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) fell 9.3 percent to $6.0801 after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares dropped 9.2 percent to $9.10 after the company reported a $14 million registered direct ATM offering.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) dipped 8.8 percent to $1.76 after the company reported that its Phase 2 trial of IMO-8400 in dermatomyositis did not meet primary endpoint.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) fell 8.8 percent to $12.825 after surging 17.26 percent on Monday.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) declined 8.8 percent to $4.57.
- Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLLL) shares fell 8.3 percent to $13.75.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) dropped 8.3 percent to $4.950 after the company announced that its El Dorado Ammonia plant was taken out of service due to power failure.
- Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) fell 8.1 percent to $2.39.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) fell 7.2 percent to $7.0534 after surging 20.63 percent on Monday.
- Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) fell 6.3 percent to $6.50.
- Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE: JCAP) dropped 5.5 percent to $19.16. Jernigan Capital priced its 4 million share common stock offering at $18.50 per share.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 5.5 percent to $1.22. Microvision priced its 14.4 million share offering at $1.25 per share for gross proceeds of $18 million.
- Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) fell 3 percent to $42.09. Medpace priced its 3 million secondary common stock offering by selling shareholder at $42.25 per share.
