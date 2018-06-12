Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) stock was trading higher by more than 5 percent ahead of Tuesday's market open but was seen trading higher by nearly 20 percent earlier in the pre-market session. The developer of placenta-based cell therapy products announced positive top-line results from a Phase 2 study of its PLX-PAD cells in the treatment of Intermittent Claudication (IC).

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (USA) (NASDAQ: BLDP) was trading higher by more than 11 percent after the company announced a 3.5-year extension to its current Technology Solutions contract with Audi. The aggregate value of the extension of the HyMotion program will be $62 to $100 million.

iShares FTSE/Xinhua China 25 Index (ETF) (NYSE: FXI) ETF could see increased volatility Tuesday and in the days and weeks ahead. The ETF tracks and index of large-cap Chinese equities and could move in reaction to recent trade talks between the U.S. and Chinese governments and President Donald Trump's peace efforts with North Korea's regime.

RH (NYSE: RH) was trading higher by nearly 20 percent ahead of Tuesday's open. The furniture retailer formerly known as Restoration Hardware reported an EPS beat in its first quarter report Monday but revenue fell short of expectations. However, the company guided both its EPS and revenue ahead of the Street's expectations and management lifted its full-year EPS outlook.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) was trading higher by nearly 1 percent after spiking higher on Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday the company is a possible acquisition target and named Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) a possible buyer. Neither company has commented on the report publicly as is standard policy not to comment on rumors.

