26 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Naked Brand Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKD) shares rose 35.1 percent to $2.00 in pre-market trading. Naked Brand shareholders approved merger agreement with Bendon at the special meeting.
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares rose 23.7 percent to $3.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported the first sale of QuadSight prototype.
- Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) shares rose 23.4 percent to $146.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter. The company issued strong second-quarter earnings and sales guidance.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) rose 13.7 percent to $54.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter. The company reaffirmed its FY18 outlook. The company also said CEO Stephen King is set to retire, but remain as Chairman. CFO Brian Jenkins has been promoted to CEO.
- Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares rose 11.5 percent to $3.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported signing of 3.5-year extension to current Technology Solutions contract with AUDI.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) shares rose 8.5 percent to $25.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its first quarter.
- LINE Corporation (NYSE: LN) rose 5.6 percent to $39.58 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.25 percent on Monday.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) rose 5.3 percent to $8.00 in pre-market trading after surging 20.63 percent on Monday.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE: RDY) rose 5.1 percent to $32.39 in pre-market trading.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) rose 4.2 percent to $14.65 in pre-market trading after surging 17.26 percent on Monday.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) rose 3.8 percent to $66.85 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.80 percent on Monday.
- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) rose 3.7 percent to $12.50 in pre-market trading.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) rose 3.2 percent to $15.31 in pre-market trading after the company reported pricing of concurrent offerings of common shares and convertible notes.
Losers
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares fell 12.2 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after rising 19.80 percent on Monday.
- Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP) shares fell 7.1 percent to $18.85 in pre-market trading following announcement of a 3.5 million share offering.
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) shares fell 6.6 percent to $3.50 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.49 percent on Monday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 6.6 percent to $3.99 in pre-market trading after rising 24.49 percent on Monday.
- Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) fell 5.6 percent to $22.50 in pre-market trading after reporting a $275 million common stock offering.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) shares fell 4.6 percent to $3.49 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.14 percent on Monday.
- Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE: TEO) fell 4.5 percent to $22 in pre-market trading.
- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) shares fell 4.3 percent to $20.11 in pre-market trading. Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld from Neutral to Sell.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) shares fell 3.8 percent to $40.30 in pre-market trading.
- Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) fell 3.2 percent to $42.00 in pre-market trading. Medpace priced its 3 million secondary common stock offering by selling shareholder at $42.25 per share.
- At Home Group Inc (NYSE: HOME) fell 3 percent to $37.34 in the pre-market trading session after announcing an 8-million share secondary public offering of common stock.
- Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) shares fell 3 percent to $12.03 in pre-market trading after reporting public offering of common stock.
- CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) fell 3 percent to $65.01 in pre-market trading.
