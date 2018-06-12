44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) shares climbed 101.41 percent to close at $2.68 on Monday. The additive electronics provider said it has been granted certified U.S. Department of Defense vendor status and also sold a DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer to an un-named top-ten U.S.-based defense company.
- Cardiome Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) shares surged 48.08 percent to close at $3.08 after the company issued regulatory update for BRINAVESS. The FDA informed the company that it would be able to resubmit BRINAVESS New Drug Application and agreed that company may schedule pre-NDA meeting.
- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) gained 40.95 percent to close at $7.40 on Monday.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) shares rose 38.68 percent to close at $5.27.
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) shares climbed 33.6 percent to close at $8.35 on Monday following Q2 results. RF Industries posted Q2 earnings of $0.34 per share on sales of $22.38 million.
- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) rose 26.51 percent to close at $4.82 after the company reported that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has approved acquisition of the company by China Oceanwide.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 24.49 percent to close at $4.27 on Monday.
- Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGLD) gained 23.62 percent to close at $3.35. Internet Gold is considering sale of controlling stake in B Communications, Bezeq.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) surged 20.63 percent to close at $7.60.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares jumped 19.8 percent to close at $4.78.
- Huami Corporation (NYSE: HMI) shares rose 17.26 percent to close at $14.06 on Monday.
- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) shares rose 15.54 percent to close at $117.19 after Elliott Mgmt. and Bluescape Resources sent a letter to Sempra Energy board.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) jumped 14.8 percent to close at $2.87.
- Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE: FIT) climbed 14.65 percent to close at $7.28 on Monday after Citron Research came out with a bullish report touting Fitbit as one of the best medtech companies in the industry and forecasting 130-percent upside.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) gained 13.61 percent to close at $29.05 on Monday.
- Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ: XNET) rose 13.54 percent to close at $15.68 on Monday.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) surged 12.93 percent to close at $9.52.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARCT) gained 12.6 percent to close at $8.49.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) surged 11.89 percent to close at $9.22 on Monday.
- Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ: OCC) rose 11.67 percent to close at $3.3500 following Q2 results. Optical Cable posted Q2 earnings of $0.18 per share on sales of $26.9 million.
- Web.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WEB) shares jumped 11.4 percent to close at $23.45 on Monday.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) shares climbed 10.94 percent to close at $2.94 on Monday after dropping 13.40 percent on Friday.
- Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ARTX) shares jumped 9.59 percent to close at $4.00 on Monday.
- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) climbed 9.5 percent to close at $4.84.
- Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) rose 7.81 percent to close at $10.90 after the company disclosed that it has received a revised acquisition offer after ending its strategic review.
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) gained 7.42 percent to close at $34.32 following a report that Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) made a takeover approach to the company.
- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS) rose 7.39 percent to close at $27.32 on Monday. Barclays and JP Morgan initiated coverage on Pluralsight with an Overweight rating.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) gained 6.3 percent to close at $1.35 after the company disclosed a strategic cooperation between JD Finance and its subsidiary Future Gas Systems to promote online gas station payments.
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH) gained 5.08 percent to close at $3.93 after the company reported data from pooled analysis of IGNITE1 and IGNITE4 Phase 3 trials evaluating eravacycline in complicated intra-abdominal infections at the ASM Microbe 2018 Annual Meeting.
Losers
- Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ: VICL) shares dipped 26.38 percent to close at $1.20 on Monday after the company disclosed that its Phase 2 trial of HSV-2 therapeutic vaccine for genital herpes did not meet primary endpoint.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) shares fell 15.58 percent to close at $48.10 after the company lowered its fiscal 2018 guidance and disclosed that CEO R. Bruce McDonald is stepping down.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares dropped 13.16 percent to close at $10.29.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) declined 12.59 percent to close at $59.57 after Nature Medicine published two studies warning that CRISPR-Cas9 might actually trigger cancer rather than treat targeted diseases.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) fell 11.3 percent to close at $2.67 on Monday.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) fell 10.95 percent to close at $2.44.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares declined 10.22 percent to close at $14.84. Intelsat reported concurrent offerings of $200 million in common shares and $300 million in aggregate principal amount convertible senior notes due 2025.
- Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) dropped 9.82 percent to close at $18.37.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) shares dipped 9.81 percent to close at $24.56 on Monday.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) fell 9.3 percent to close at $3.22 on Monday.
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) fell 8.86 percent to close at $33.72 on Monday.
- Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) fell 8.15 percent to close at $6.20.
- ITUS Corporation (NASDAQ: ITUS) shares dropped 7.78 percent to close at $3.32 on Monday.
- TapImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIV) fell 7.67 percent to close at $8.31. On Friday, TapImmune reported the pricing of 17.5 million share common stock offering at $4 per share.
- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) shares fell 7.25 percent to close at $36.45.
Posted-In: Citron ResearchNews Short Sellers Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.